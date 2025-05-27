senckađ
news
Thought Leaders in association with
Group745

Built to Buzz: How Smart Strategy Sparks Virality

27/05/2025
The team at Cheil USA on building brand behaviour that earns virality

“Going viral” gets tossed around a lot, but real virality isn’t just about views. It’s people reacting, remixing and spreading your message for you. In advertising, that’s the gold standard. It’s not luck. It’s relevance. It’s built. Here’s how:

#1 Influencers with a clear format

Creators who stick to a consistent style build trust. Their content follows a familiar rhythm, so when a brand partnership fits that flow, it feels authentic, and can drive 2x higher ad recall and 4x lift in brand affinity. At Cheil, we’ve helped Samsung grow its Team Galaxy program, where creator Parker Burton built a loyal following through signature hooks and high-energy tech reviews. His Galaxy S25 content stayed true to his format and consistently delivered strong performance because it felt like any other video — just with a Galaxy twist. 

#2 Just the right amount of surprise

People share what catches them off guard. The best stunts are unexpected but intentional. Think of random fans creepily smiling at MLB games to promote Smile, or  Michael Cera casually claiming he created Cerave. But it’s not just about what people see — it’s what’s said too. iHop becoming iHob and M&M's replacing their mascots with a real person sparked just as much buzz.

#3 A brand voice that’s in the conversation

The best brands don’t just sound human. They show up in the moment. Duolingo taps into what people are really saying and doing online — and our client Samsung does too. After Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance, we posted “Not Like Us,” a quick, clever nod to his viral diss track and a subtle jab at Apple. The post took off, earning over 1M organic impressions, 38K+ engagements and a 3.5% engagement rate. The sentiment was clear: Samsung won the moment by being fast, smart and unapologetically bold.

#4 Giving people a reason to play

Many viral moments are cocreated. Campaigns take off when users feel like they’re part of the idea. Giving them room to riff, react or reinterpret turns a message into a movement. Just look at the Grimace Shake trend. Of course, this approach isn’t for every brand. It works best for those with the right positioning and personality to play along authentically.

At Cheil, we help brands show up in ways that feel native to culture. We build ideas with personality, invite participation and partner with creators who already have trust. The result isn’t forced virality — it’s momentum that feels earned. And if it blows up? All the better.


(Source: Meta Branded Content Study, 2022)

