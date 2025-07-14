Bryght Young Things Signs Director Rayan Rey

​Bryght Young Things has welcomed Paris-based filmmaker Rayan Rey to its already standout roster of notable talent.



Rayan’s work blurs the lines between fashion film, cultural commentary, and visual art. He brings a distinct, design sensibility to everything he touches - whether he’s crafting dreamy editorials for Copin, a buzzing French Jewellery brand or building unexpected, addictive music videos like Pokemon for ALGORITHME. It’s work that doesn’t chase trends, but sets its own tone: a little surreal, always stylish, and entirely his.



A recent Young Director Award shortlist helped put him on the radar, but Rayan’s been building momentum for a while - quietly shaping a portfolio that feels as sharp as it does self-assured. His campaign film Megaride for the Adidas x Foot Locker collaboration was featured on EYECANNNDY, a site that he is frequently featured on, and his recent branded content continues to push visual boundaries without losing clarity or intention.



Rayan leads with a clarity of vision. He has a rare knack for identifying the right creative fit and isn’t afraid to initiate. Many of his best collaborations have started with Rayan presenting bold ideas in advance of a formal ask. He is driven to create. That initiative and passion, paired with a singular visual voice, makes him a natural fit for BYT.



BYT founder Daniel Navetta writes, “Rayan is a perfect representation of an amazing new generation of directors. Distinctively adept at blending the past and future, even incorporating surprising analogue techniques with command and conviction, while leading an audience toward trends in a clever and creative way”.

​Chelsea Greenwood, executive producer says “We found his work to stand apart, not for where it is currently, but where it’s headed”. It’s clear that the sky is the limit for Rayan and we are exhilarated to be bringing his talent to audiences in the states.



"We’re excited to support him as he continues carving out a lane that’s wholly his own. His vision is sharp, his taste is precise, and we feel lucky to be a part of what’s next."

