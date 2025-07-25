Bryght Young Things Welcomes Director Charlie Mysak to Its Roster

​Bryght Young Things has officially welcomed acclaimed director Charlie Mysak to its roster.

Award winning director, Charlie Mysak brings his remarkable gift for capturing the intimacy of humanity to Bryght Young Things. His work has heart, but it’s also incredibly crafted, always grounded in story, never style for style’s sake. From socially conscious campaigns to personal documentaries, he brings a quiet precision to everything he touches.

His highly refined approach has earned him plenty of love from the industry: Cannes, Clio, Webby, AICP, One Show, Vimeo Staff Picks, and more. His film 'CITIZEN' screened at Palm Springs, and his short doc 'Brooklynn' was nominated for the Filmmaker-to-Watch Award at the Atlanta Film Festival.

Charlie came up from PA to AC to cam op to DP to director, so he knows how a set runs and how to speak everyone’s language. He’s collaborative to the core and thoughtful from the very first conversation.“I feel like no matter what the visual language of a spot wants,” Charlie said, “I’m always drawn to the story. Story is what moves people and it’s what guides me.”

Charlie and BYT partner/director Daniel Navetta go way back creating together in their young scrappy and ambitious days.

“I remember the first time I saw Charlie’s work and wishing I had made it. He was telling palpable and emotional stories, and pairing them with gorgeous visuals and distinct ideas. It’s funny how some things never change.”

“He understands people at a level that is incredibly deep. It shows up on calls, in treatments, on set, and in the work. There’s a reason he has been so successful for so long.”

"Charlie's not just a talented director, he's a deeply intentional filmmaker,” added Chelsea Greenwood, partner/EP at BYT. “His curiosity, empathy, and commitment to the process make him a dream creative partner and a perfect fit for the BYT roster."

