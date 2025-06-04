The Ad Council, Amazon Ads and Huntsman Mental Health Foundation Launch 'The Mind Set'

The Ad Council, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation and Amazon Ads have collaborated to launch 'The Mind Set,' an interactive experience designed to show audiences how taking care of their mental health can help them reach their goals. As part of the 'Love, Your Mind' campaign, 'The Mind Set' leverages the stories of three inspiring athletes – Skylar Diggins, Laurie Hernandez and Chaunté Lowe – in national public service advertisements (PSAs) and a new online experience, YourMindIsTheMVP.com.

'The Mind Set' website showcases each athlete’s journey with mental health and allows users to explore 'Love, Your Mind' mental health resources like breathing exercises, gratitude journaling, and meditation. Through the campaign activation, users can also engage with mental health resources by saying 'Alexa, make my mind the MVP,' to their Echo device or the Alexa app. Users can also explore bespoke Amazon Music playlists inspired by the athletes’ qualities of determination, bravery and resilience.

The new PSAs, directed by Babak Khoshnoud, director at Bryght Young Things, and developed pro bono by the Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, will appear in donated media across Amazon throughout 2025, including Prime Video, in the Amazon store, and on the Fire TV landing page.

Throughout the experience, the three athletes vulnerably share how taking care of their minds has contributed to their successes. Each athlete has selected a personal object that represents their inspiring journey with mental health:

Skylar Diggins: Six-Time WNBA All-Star features her Childhood Basketball as a symbol of her determination.

Laurie Hernandez: U.S. gymnastics gold medallist features her Comeback Leotard as a symbol of her bravery.

Chaunté Lowe: U.S. high jump record holder features her Survivor Bell as a symbol of her resilience.

To encourage fans to take care of their minds, users who interact with three resources on the site can enter into a giveaway for a chance to win one of the personal objects of their choice. The items have been generously donated by each athlete and professionally authenticated. The giveaway is open now through July 7.

“Mental health is a critical component of overall wellness that affects millions of Americans daily," said Alan Moss, vice president of global advertising sales, Amazon Ads. "By leveraging the Amazon universe—from Alexa to Prime Video to Amazon Music—we've created an immersive experience that doesn't just raise awareness but provides actionable resources through the voices of these inspiring athletes. This campaign demonstrates how technology can be a positive force in addressing the mental health challenges so many face today."

“These iconic athletes are demonstrating their true passion for mental health awareness by generously sharing their moving stories with the world,” said Huntsman Mental Health Foundation president, Miranda Barnard. “These women have achieved such significant feats of athletic greatness in their respective sports, and hearing them talk about their challenges and coping strategies truly helps create a more open dialogue around mental health.”

“We are grateful to Amazon for activating its extraordinary range of touchpoints in support of mental health awareness,” said DJ Perera, chief media officer, the Ad Council. “Our audiences look to athletes for inspiration, and through this collaboration, we can show how taking care of our minds helps us all perform at the top of our game, both physically and mentally.”

'The Mind Set' is part of the national 'Love, Your Mind' campaign, which has driven over 1.6 million visits to LoveYourMindToday.org for free mental health resources since October 2023. For more information about the 'Love, Your Mind' campaign, follow 'Love, Your Mind' on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

