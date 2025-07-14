Bobcat Company Appoints McCann Toronto Global Creative AOR

McCann Toronto has been named Agency of Record (AOR) for brand and creative strategy for Bobcat Company, a global equipment, innovation and worksite solutions leader. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process and signals the start of a bold new creative and strategic partnership aimed at propelling the Bobcat brand into its next era of growth.

McCann’s first campaign for Bobcat is set to launch in market by March 2026, with work already well underway following an energizing onboarding period. Just one week after being awarded the business, the Bobcat team was on the ground in Toronto, diving into an immersive strategic workshop with McCann to align on shared goals and brand ambition.

“We are thrilled to partner with the legendary Bobcat brand. As an iconic and beloved name in the industry, Bobcat is poised for significant growth, marking a transformative chapter that will define the future of their legacy,” said Ryan Timms, president, McCann Canada. “The Bobcat team saw that we understood their brand and the opportunities ahead. In addition to our strong B2B experience, McCann has a proven track record of building enduring brands through the power of Truth Well Told. Our broad expertise matches their ambition, allowing us to effectively support the outstanding work Bobcat’s team is doing now – and will continue to do in the future. This is truly a landmark moment, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Laura Ness Owens, chief marketing officer, at Bobcat Company, said, “At Bobcat, we’ve always been bold—bold in our innovation, in how we show up for our customers and in shaping the future of work. Our legacy as the compact equipment inventor inspires us to push new boundaries as we grow globally and expand our product lines. Partnering with McCann marks a pivotal moment in our journey that will elevate how we connect, create and deliver a world-class brand experience for our customers.”

McCann’s remit spans 360 brand platform, creative strategy, and execution across Bobcat’s full product portfolio, supporting their continued expansion and innovation in North America and globally. They are joined by IPG sister agency Weber Shandwick, who has been named to support public relations efforts.

