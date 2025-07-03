L’Oréal Paris Explores Quiet Moments of Strength and Vulnerability

​L’Oréal Paris has unveiled a new brand film featuring award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin.

“Charlotte embodies everything L’Oréal Paris stands for—confidence, creativity, and fearless self-worth. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the L’Oréal Paris family.” said Edouard Hottebart, general manager at L’Oréal Paris Canada.

In partnership with McCann Montréal, Cult Nation and denim, this spot tackles a universal battle—the voice in our head that tells us we’re not enough. Directed by Mathieu Fortin, with André Turpin serving as director of photography, it’s a visually poetic exploration of self-reflection, resilience, and emotional growth. Told through the intimate lens of Charlotte Cardin’s inner world, the film invites viewers to tune out the noise of self-criticism—and instead, turn inward to uncover what makes them truly unique.

“This campaign is about finding your worth by silencing the internal dialogue that holds us back” said Ambre Chekly, associate creative director at McCann Montreal. “It’s a vulnerable, stripped-back study of her process — how doubt becomes clarity, how quiet moments reveal strength, and how self-worth is reclaimed.”

Launched with a teaser on July 1, followed by the full reveal on July 2, the campaign has run across YouTube and Meta platforms, reaching Canadian women with a message of empowerment and authenticity.

This campaign is part of the global 'Worth It' platform, tailored for the Canadian market with a local voice that resonates deeply. It follows the impactful 2025 campaign featuring Jessica Campbell, the first full-time female assistant coach in the NHL. Like Jessica Campbell’s, this new chapter aims to inspire women across the country to silence self-doubt and unapologetically embrace their value.

