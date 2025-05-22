senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Blomquist Wins Worldwide Partners 2025 Young Indies Competition

22/05/2025
111
Share
A team from Blomquist Communications has won the Worldwide Partners 2025 Young Indies competition

Blomquist Communications, a communications agency based in Stockholm, Sweden, has won the Worldwide Partners 2025 Young Indies creative competition. The winning team was comprised of: art director Miranda Kyker, growth marketer Amanda Bredberg, and copywriter Erik Sederowsky.

The Young Indies is a global creative competition for employees at Worldwide Partners' independent agencies around the world. Over a focused two-week sprint, employees with eight years or less of experience took on a bold brief from a purpose-driven global brand in the outdoor clothing and gear space-known for its commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical business practices.

This year’s challenge? Spark a new wave of brand love and advocacy, helping cement the brand’s legacy while inspiring the next generation of changemakers.

Entries were evaluated by a global panel of judges from within the industry, including former Adweek Editor Doug Zanger, former 4As president Nancy Hill, and Maximum Effort’s John Deschner.

A shortlist of the top five finalists was announced in April. Teams from LG2in Canada, Propel in the Philippines, Ammunition in USA and Ardmore in Northern Ireland were finalists.

The Young Indies award was given out on the final night of NEXT 25 during an awards ceremony where 2025 Grand Indies winners were also announced. Erik Sederowsky and Miranda Kyker attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of their team.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Worldwide Partners
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Worldwide Partners
Reimagine Education
R&R Partners
02/06/2025
Visit Brazil
Propeg
28/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1