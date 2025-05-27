Beko, Whirlpool, and Hotpoint Choose McCann for AI-Powered Brand Transformation

​McCann has announced a significant new business win, welcoming global appliance brands Beko, Whirlpool, and Hotpoint into its portfolio in McCann Worldgroup Bucharest. The appliance company has returned to the agency after two years with an ambitious and clear mandate: to reshape brand building with an end-to-end transformation powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The decision followed a rigorous six-month competitive process. McCann’s winning approach placed AI at the heart of creative and strategic development, from AI-generated film concepts to AI-driven insights and innovation platforms.

"This wasn’t a traditional pitch – it was a search for a partner who could blend strategic vision, creative excellence, and cutting-edge AI capabilities," said Müge Gök Çakırtaş, executive director of global brand management at Beko. "McCann demonstrated a clear understanding of our vision and a compelling ability to translate that vision into tangible results. We’re excited to see how this collaboration will translate into breakthrough ideas and lasting connections with our consumers globally."

Catalin Dobre, co-CEO and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup, Romania, regional creative director, McCann CEE said, “Throughout the pitch, we demonstrated how AI can be embedded across the entire value chain, from strategic planning to near-final film production with real tangible examples of what AI can do for brands—not just theory. McCann Bucharest has a tradition of being an innovation hub, and this partnership will allow us to create bold, meaningful work powered by both human creativity and advanced technology.”

Beko will partner with McCann - led out of its McCann Worldgroup Bucharest office - to develop work that will be deployed globally for its Beko brand – across six continents and the more than 130 countries that the brand operates in. For Whirlpool & Hotpoint the work will roll out across Europe and MENA regions. The first work is set to break in August 2025.

Christian Johansen, president UK & Europe, McCann Worldgroup added, “It’s always great to win. But sweeter still to win Beko back. The team was so engaged and passionate throughout this process. Passion pays, and we are so proud that it has led to a partnership with Beko and its wonderful brands once again. Leveraging McCann's collaboration with Craft's expertise in production and the AI landscape, we hope this marks not just a return, but a reinvention—setting a new standard for how global brands can grow with the right mix of intelligence, imagination, and innovation.

