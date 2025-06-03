The highly anticipated theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ "Deadpool & Wolverine" was an unmissable pop culture moment, and Xbox aimed to capture the attention of the movie’s fan base alongside other brands vying for consumer engagement. By authentically blending Xbox’s technological edge with Deadpool’s irreverent humor, we created a culturally iconic retail promotion with a competition at its core. Rather than rely on predictable character assets, we launched The Cheeky Controller—a limited-edition collectible modeled after Deadpool’s most talked-about body part—as an exclusive prize in a global sweepstakes. This unexpected twist on character merchandising not only ignited fan frenzy and drove massive earned media; it also deepened brand engagement and delivered a 25% sales uplift on the Microsoft Store, proving the power of bold retail competition to cut through.