No Way, Rosé: Cannes Lions as a Non-Drinker

Can the industry’s most indulgent week be just as rewarding alcohol-free?

As many of us prepare for five jam-packed days of business and booze at Cannes Lions, we hear from those who have taken the path less travelled. These are the people who have bravely decided they don’t need liquid courage to network, who’ve returned feeling a little less spent, and who have still had fun regardless. As it turns out, a dry Cannes doesn’t have to be dry.

Tempted? Read what the sober Cannes experience has been like for others below.





Connor Wynn, creative at McCann London

Sober and Cannes. Two words that don't often go together in the same breath.

I've done three Cannes. One drinking, and two sober. Here's what I learned:

Find your people: Cannes is full of people in turbo mode. Getting on it every night. But there's also a sober crew out there... more of us than you might think. Bring up that you're not drinking in convo – you'll be surprised how many people are on the same wave.

It's tough, but it's doable. If you're interested, there's a Whatsapp group called 'Sober In Adland' with 30 members and more joining every week. Contact me if you’d like to join the group – there's a few going to Cannes!







Dave Campbell, partner at Imagine This and founder of Rogue Rep

Look, Cannes is super fun, it’s an incredible atmosphere, plus I’m an ad-geek, so it’s just fun to be at the place where we celebrate the pinnacle of our craft. That being said, after a long tour on the brand side, I came back to the agency and production side and I regret not coming to Cannes much sooner. I love it – even though I don’t really indulge, per se.

As for me, I discovered over a decade ago that if I want to live a long, healthy life, unlike some of my ‘ancestors’ – between my high blood sugar and the desire to live a great life whilst being in this crazy business – I’m much better off taking it easy and refraining from the lifestyle. That’s just me.

The funny thing is, maybe especially as a rep I need to be on the go-go-go a lot. And now I actually thrive because of this. Heck – I can’t name names but I helped shut down the infamous Gutter Bar last year on closing night because we were having such a great time. I have a great time. I feel stronger and healthier than I ever have because this approach works just fine for me. Last year at Cannes, one of my business partners said “I don’t know how you do it. You’re crazy.” And we got a great laugh out of that.

I just watched a cut of ‘Here’s to the Crazy Ones’ – Lee Clow and Radical’s homage to the Chiat\Day, Steve Jobs, Apple at AICP last week, and I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the crazy ones. I’m a bit of one myself. We are in the business of the crazy ones and that actually is part of our jet fuel – our love of creativity. That’s enough for me. Other than the love of friends and family, my ‘tribe’ and some adventure when I can take it – that’s all I need.





Nick Myers, chief strategy officer, OLIVER UK

I don't drink. You could call me a Lucky Saint.

I'll be eating, talking, listening to people, but being sure to make a sharp exit by about 9pm before the drink kicks in and people overshare with me embarrassing facts about themselves, or tell me how they really feel about me.

Obviously, I’ll be at The Brandtech Beach, and the Tanqueray 0% Lounge. I'm also looking forward to Tom Morton’s Future Gazing session, and connecting with the BLACQ Space community.





Tahaab Rais, chief strategy officer, Publicis Groupe ME&T



Cannes, sans the cocktails?

Absolutely! As a Muslim, I've always preferred raising the bar with brilliant ideas, not bubbly rosé.

For me, the energy, the 'aha!' moments, the sheer inspiration are the kind of intoxication I enjoy. And if you know where to peek (it's not always the beach clubs and parties!), you'll find the magic in the conversations, the encounters, and the people.

Turns out, over the years I’ve seen that you don't need alcohol to feel truly connected. Just a good dose of curiosity, a positive spirit, and a good pairs of shoes. And yes, a good amount of sparkling water never hurt anyone!







Marcello Buselli, CEO, and Ibran Trassierra, COO, BOL



At BOL Production House, we are flipping the script on how connection happens in our industry. In a space where socialising often revolves around alcohol, we’ve chosen a different route: one rooted in wellbeing, clarity, and meaningful connection.

As non-drinkers (among other things), we know that skipping alcohol doesn’t mean skipping fun. It means steering clear of bro energy and empty small talk. For us – and our team – health and creativity go hand in hand.

When we’re fully present, grounded, and clear – not distracted by hangovers or haze – the ideas are bolder, the conversations deeper, and the relationships real.

Choosing not to drink hasn’t made us outsiders. It’s brought us closer to a growing cultural shift: one that values authenticity, vulnerability, and conscious relating. We’re here for that.

This approach is integral to our culture at BOL. We prioritise holistic well-being and aim to expand awareness, even through the smallest, most humble actions.

