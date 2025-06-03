senckađ
Mastercard - Where Priceless Happens

Mastercard
03/06/2025
For over 25 years, Mastercard’s “Priceless” platform has inspired millions, but to maintain relevance in a world that lives at the speed of culture, we needed a refresh. The answer had been hiding in plain sight: the Mastercard logo. Two overlapping circles, a perfect representation of worlds connecting to create something truly priceless. The “Where Priceless Happens” campaign used this brand icon to connect with people at key cultural moments across sport, music, entertainment, and everyday life—sometimes reacting to the headlines, sometimes celebrating shared traditions, but always bringing unexpected smiles. By reimagining our most iconic asset, we turned the logo into a driver of cultural relevance, delivering “Priceless” stories in a strikingly visual and immediate way. Brand attribution reached as high as 79 percent in creative testing and the campaign saw increases in key brand health metrics. In the UK, where investment was higher, purchase intent grew 18.2%.

