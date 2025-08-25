BRACH's Helps You Fall Head First into Candy Corn Season

Every season has its over-the-top traditions: we sing about winter wonderlands, rename Fridays in the summer, and even consult a groundhog to mark spring’s arrival. But despite being America’s favourite season, fall has never had a unifying celebration outside of Halloween’s ghouls and ghosts.



BRACH’S, maker of America’s #1 Candy Corn, wants to change that. Partnering with Rethink New York, the brand is positioning its iconic treat as the unofficial ambassador of fall. Candy Corn and fall are a natural pair – it’s named after a harvest symbol, mirrors the colors of changing leaves, and is enjoyed by nearly two-thirds of people who celebrate the season. In other words, when fall comes around, It’s Candy Corn Season.



The centrepiece of the social and digital campaign is a :15 anthem film, 'Fall-to-the-Wall.' In it, a single bite of BRACH’S Candy Corn transforms a dreary living room into an autumn dreamscape: leaves swirling, sweaters warming shoulders, mugs steaming… complete with the neighbour who insists on blowing his leaves far too early on Saturday morning. The spot closes with a confident rallying cry: 'It’s Candy Corn Season,' cementing BRACH’S as the sweet symbol of fall.

“BRACH’S Candy Corn is the true marker of the fall season, and we bring that to life in a bolder way with the new campaign,” said Matt Escalante, vice president, BRACH’S and Seasonal, Ferrara. “We think this new spot really captures why our consumers 'fall' in love with BRACH’s Candy Corn.”

This marks the first campaign from Rethink New York since being named agency of record for BRACH’S Seasonal (Candy Corn, Candy Canes, Jelly Beans, and Conversation Hearts) and SweeTarts in March, kicking off a bold new creative chapter for the brand.



“People get very passionate about Candy Corn. For those that love it, as soon as it hits shelves, it’s officially Fall,” said Tara Lawall, chief creative officer of Rethink New York. “We want to own that feeling for BRACH’S and celebrate just how hard people go for Fall.”

