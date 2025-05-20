Australian Marketing Institute Honours Lisa Ronson With Next Generation Leader Award

The Australian Marketing Institute has launched the Lisa Ronson Next Generation Leader Award to honour the late CMO.

The award recognises emerging marketers who show exceptional promise, leadership, and generosity of spirit.

Lisa Ronson tragically passed away following an accident on her farm last November.

Over a 25-year career, Lisa held pivotal roles at major Australian brands, and led award-winning campaigns. She was the chief marketing officer at Medibank, and spent time in the same role at Coles and Tourism Australia.

Lisa’s husband, fellow marketer, My Shortcut co-founder, and AMI board member Chris Taylor, said he was “incredibly proud” and deeply moved” by the announcement.

“Throughout her career, she championed creativity, accountability and above all, people,” Chris said.

“She believed in supporting others and was a tireless mentor to many across the industry.

To see her legacy acknowledged in this way — as part of the 2025 AMI Marketing Excellence Awards — is a beautiful reminder of the impact she made.

“I encourage those who share Lisa’s passion and integrity to apply.”

AMI chief executive officer Bronwyn Heys told LBB the award honours Lisa’s legacy.

“As CEO of the Australian Marketing Institute, I’m proud to honour Lisa Ronson’s legacy through our new Lisa Ronson Next Generation Leader Award,” Bronwyn said.

“The award that is part of our AMI Marketing Excellence Awards for 2025 reflects the values she lived and led by – generosity, creativity, and a deep belief in nurturing the next generation.

“Lisa was an AMI emerging marketers ambassador and a true mentor who championed growth in every young marketer she led; this award is our way of continuing her legacy and encouraging others who share that same spirit.”

The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards are now in their 42nd year and celebrate innovation, creativity and impact across all levels of marketing. This year’s awards offer reduced entry fees and a bonus AMI Membership for non-members.

Entries close Friday June 6th 2025, and winners will be announced at a Gala on August 15th 2025 at the Ivy Ballroom, Sydney.

