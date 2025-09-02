August 2025 Creative Spotlight: Radiocentre

August’s Ad of the Month hits a familiar note - it’s Radiocentre's own campaign.

For the keen eared amongst you, that makes it not just one ad, but four. That’s right — this month you’re getting the Creative Spotlights (plural).

Front and centre is the unmistakable voice of Diane Morgan, guiding listeners from the blissfully oblivious Brits abroad, to the roaring electricity of a football crowd, and even taking time to salute the unsung glory of the human ear.

Whatever the setting, the message is loud (and crystal clear): radio amplifies advertising. And yes, we have the stats to prove it. Indeed our insight team can robustly argue that we have more effectiveness data than any other medium in the world.

Four creatives. One campaign. Zero shame. If loving our own work is wrong, we don’t want to be right.