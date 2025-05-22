Assembly Unveils Updated Marketing Mix Modelling App to Enhance Campaign Performance

​Assembly, a Stagwell agency, has announced the successful completion and launch of Scene Modeled Media Attribution (MMA), its latest enhancement to the STAGE Scene proprietary app designed to revolutionise the way brands measure and optimise marketing campaigns. The improved app will become part of Assembly's operating system, STAGE, and its suite of custom-built products. Scene MMA is poised to significantly enhance the agency's ability to deliver actionable insights for its clients.

Scene MMA has two primary objectives: first, to increase the frequency and detail of marketing mix model outputs that provide detailed, actionable campaign measurement; and second, to automate data processes, creating a turnkey solution for clients. By utilizing the enhanced app, brands will be able to better understand and drive key business outcomes such as leads, acquisitions, and sales.

"We’re excited to introduce Scene MMA, an innovative tool that will help our clients increase their ROI and optimise their marketing strategies," said Tim Lippa, global chief product officer at Assembly. "By leveraging new features within this marketing mix modelling app, brands can expect a measurable improvement in campaign efficiency, with the added benefit of reducing modelling time by 26% and achieving significant cost savings compared to other platforms. This marks a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering technology-driven solutions for our clients."

The new app’s benefits are clear, with reduced fragmentation in attribution source of truth by resolving discrepancies between platforms, web analytics, and marketing mix modelling (MMM). It also enables a faster cadence of refreshed data, allowing media teams to optimise campaigns in real-time across all media, not just performance channels. Additionally, by standardising parts of the input data model and automating aspects of data engineering, this approach accelerates implementation and lowers historical barriers to conducting MMM effectively.

Brands using STAGE Scene MMA can expect to see an ROI boost of up to 13%, a reduction in modelling time by 26%, and an average of 30% in cost savings compared to competing platforms. These performance improvements will empower brands to make smarter decisions and maximise the effectiveness of their marketing spend.

Scene MMA comes on the heels of Assembly receiving Certified Company status with META, a distinction that highlights the agency’s proven expertise in using META technologies for digital campaign management.

"META has been great to work with, supporting us as we continue to push the envelope on what’s possible with data and technology," added Tim.

Currently in BETA testing, Scene MMA is set to be available for clients later this year. With its powerful features, seamless integration with STAGE–Assembly’s global operating system–and in support from META, the new marketing mix modelling app is set to redefine how brands approach marketing measurement, identify growth opportunities, deliver media efficiency, and measure brand performance. Scene MMA will also utilise STAGE AI to enable faster modelling with artificial intelligence and insights for allocations and cross-channel allocations. For more information, head to StageAI.AssemblyGlobal.com

