Assembly Europe Strengthens Leadership Team

Global media agency Assembly has announced the elevation of two managing partners in Europe: Alex Boniface to head of client experience and leadership and Bridget Hopkins to head of client operations, both effective immediately. These promotions are part of a strategic evolution to strengthen its leadership team and elevate end-to-end client experiences across the agency to deliver more connected omnichannel strategies across Europe. These appointments come with increasing investments in client-focused leadership to meet rising client expectations and future-proof Assembly’s European operations. Both leaders will report directly to Clare Chapman, CEO of Assembly Europe.



In his new role, Alex will lead Assembly Europe’s client leadership and planning function, overseeing a team of over 50 to elevate client experience, forge deeper strategic partnerships, and unlock growth potential. Since joining Assembly Europe as managing partner in September 2023 from IPG, he has played a pivotal role in reshaping the agency’s client leadership approach and expanding its footprint, particularly within the retail and luxury sectors, working with renowned brands including Ralph Lauren, Moncler, Patagonia, Stone Island, and more. As a trusted advisor to clients and teams alike, Boniface will focus on building a more unified approach to client leadership that ensures consistent, high-quality delivery across all markets.



As head of client operations for Assembly Europe, Bridget will expand her remit to lead operations across Assembly’s European footprint, driving cohesion, effectiveness, and excellence in delivery. She will be responsible for integrated leadership of in-channel planning and activation including search, paid social, SEO, programmatic, affiliates, and retail media, as well as oversight of the project management function. She is focused on elevating the craft across all disciplines and ensuring seamless, best-in-class experiences for clients. With a proven track record across a wide-ranging brand portfolio, Hopkins has led some of the agency’s most high-profile accounts, including the Estée Lauder Companies. Prior to joining Assembly Europe as managing partner in September 2023, she held the role of global client Lead at Wavemaker.



“As we enter a new phase of growth, client expectations are evolving, and so must our investment in leadership and operational excellence,” said Clare Chapman, CEO of Assembly Europe. “Alex and Bridget have been part of our tremendous growth over the past year, and I’m thrilled to see them take their next professional steps with us. I’m confident their leadership will empower our teams, elevate our client partnerships, and help drive the next chapter of our success.”



Assembly Europe has experienced strong momentum in the region over the past year alone, winning several major client accounts including Pipedrive, Hyatt, and Brooks Running. The agency also achieved B Corp certification in December 2024 – a testament to its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

