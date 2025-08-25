ArtClass Content Signs Innovative Directing Team Zillion

​ArtClass Content has welcomed Zillion to its roster of remarkable creators. Grady Hall and Mark Kudsi, the creative duo behind Zillion, joined their prolific solo directing careers to form a super-charged creative juggernaut that directs award-winning, audience-grabbing films for top brands and musical artists. Now, they’ve brought their inventive approach to the next-gen production company.



Zillion got their commercial directing start at production companies with in-house post teams, leading to wide-ranging work across styles, tones, techniques, genres, and brand categories. The team’s work continues to defy categorization, but often combines highly inventive visuals with grounded humanity to create what they term 'meaningful uniqueness.'



Grady, a former TV writer and director who helped Sam Raimi launch the original Spartacus series, and Mark, who won a Grammy for his second music video outing, together scored a Clio with their first commercial directing collaboration.



Since then, their highly creative work has earned Grammys, VMAs, D&ADs, and AICPs - and tallied more than six billion YouTube hits. Their client list encompasses an incredible 35 of the Fortune 100 companies, including Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Target, Walmart, and McDonald’s – with work spanning global campaigns, major product launches, Super Bowl spots, Apple Keynote films, AI-driven content, and much more.



By adding creative and technical AI tools to their integrated live-action/VFX expertise, Zillion has pioneered their own 'Hybrid Intelligence' pipeline – a proprietary concept-to-delivery platform for combining conventional live-action and post methods with emergent AI tools, helping streamline key stages of creative development, shot creation, and post-production.



“We love how ArtClass leads with creative and backs it up with technical genius,” remarks Zillion on signing. “Our sweet spot blends authentic storytelling with inventive styles, so we needed a unicorn-level partner who knows everything about traditional live-action and post, but is also innovating and investing heavily in the AI space. They’ve got an amazing core group, lots of secret weapons, and a stellar global database of the collaborators we need to build an all-star team for any genre or project we’re tackling."



​Kirsten Arongino, managing director of ArtClass, elaborates, “Mark and Grady really are amazing, both solo and as a creative team. They bring unbelievable style range, concept-to-delivery expertise, and a deep understanding of emerging tools like AI. Anyone who’s experienced their Creative Sprints or seen their Creative Story Maps knows they’re innovative, zero-drama creators and creative leaders who effortlessly elevate everything they do. We’re thrilled to have Zillion as part of the ArtClass family!”

