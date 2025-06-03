​​Arcade Celebrates Unified Leadership Under Sila Soyer as Managing Partner

​Arcade has officially merged its LA and NY offices under one unified banner and has named longtime partner Sila Soyer as managing partner of the company, as well as executive producer in NY.

This transition also includes key leadership promotions across both locations: Fanny Cruz moving from senior producer to executive producer in NY (alongside Soyer), Megan Dahlman stepping into the new role of director of operations across both offices, and Alexa Berman being named head of production in LA after serving as senior producer. They will all be working alongside the recently added EP in LA, Adam Becht.

“I’ve been fortunate to call Arcade NY my home since its inception and it has been incredible to witness its growth first hand,” said Fanny. “The team is not only incredibly talented, but a great bunch of people. Excited to keep growing alongside them.”

“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the Arcade team since 2022,” shared Megan. “I am excited to embark on my new role as director of operations and work alongside the best of the best.”

“I’m so excited to jump into my new role as head of production at Arcade Edit LA,” expressed Alexa. “Arcade is the kind of company you dream of working for—full of insanely talented individuals who also happen to be incredible humans. I feel truly honored to step into this leadership role for Arcade's next chapter and help guide our continued growth... and, you know, world domination.”

"Since the launch of the NY office, we’ve always worked with LA as if both were one, but this next evolution will just streamline our internal processes and foster a better partnership,” said Sila. “This team is already off to a great start and I’m excited to work with them as they excel in their new roles. On top of being smart and hardworking, they are also, lucky for me, not boring.”

