senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Alter Ego Welcomes Colourist Bree Brackett

29/05/2025
83
Share
Bree Brackett began her career in the dark rooms and camera departments of New Orleans before moving into post production working in Manhattan, and then Los Angeles

Alter Ego has welcomed colourist Bree Brackett to its Santa Monica studio. Bree brings a vibrant and youthful energy to the team, along with a deep creative background and a sharp eye for colour.

Driven by a passion for creative expression, Bree began her career in the dark rooms and camera departments of New Orleans before moving into post production working in Manhattan, and then Los Angeles. Over the past decade, she has honed her craft, developing a unique style that blends technical precision with artistic flair.

Now, Bree joins the renowned colour team at Alter Ego, marking an exciting new chapter in her journey.

“Bree’s contemporary and uplifting color style makes her a standout addition to our roster of amazing colourists,” said Eric Whipp, Alter Ego partner and lead colourist.

Reflecting on her approach, Bree shared, “I’m a ’90s kid, so crunchy and poppy comes naturally—but I also love the modern trend toward more subtle, contained palettes. I grew up taking loads of art classes, so collaborating with clients who enjoy painterly, thoughtfully shaped frames is always a treat. The community of colorists at Alter Ego is truly special—everyone shares knowledge so generously.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Alter Ego
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Alter Ego
Stand and Explore a Place Like No Other
Destination Ontario
02/06/2025
Nice Travels
Air Canada
27/05/2025
The Gift
​Wait Until 8th
20/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1