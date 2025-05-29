Alter Ego Welcomes Colourist Bree Brackett

Alter Ego has welcomed colourist Bree Brackett to its Santa Monica studio. Bree brings a vibrant and youthful energy to the team, along with a deep creative background and a sharp eye for colour.

Driven by a passion for creative expression, Bree began her career in the dark rooms and camera departments of New Orleans before moving into post production working in Manhattan, and then Los Angeles. Over the past decade, she has honed her craft, developing a unique style that blends technical precision with artistic flair.

Now, Bree joins the renowned colour team at Alter Ego, marking an exciting new chapter in her journey.

“Bree’s contemporary and uplifting color style makes her a standout addition to our roster of amazing colourists,” said Eric Whipp, Alter Ego partner and lead colourist.

Reflecting on her approach, Bree shared, “I’m a ’90s kid, so crunchy and poppy comes naturally—but I also love the modern trend toward more subtle, contained palettes. I grew up taking loads of art classes, so collaborating with clients who enjoy painterly, thoughtfully shaped frames is always a treat. The community of colorists at Alter Ego is truly special—everyone shares knowledge so generously.”

