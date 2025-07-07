KFC Throws Dining Decorum Out the Window with ‘Sorry, Manners’

Maintaining its grip on cultural relevance with its bold brand platform, today KFC launched a cheeky new creative campaign, 'Sorry Manners,' that throws polite dining decorum out the window and proudly celebrates the unapologetic joy of indulging in Finger Lickin’ Good chicken. The new work, developed in collaboration with creative agency Courage Inc., playfully challenging table manners - vividly reminding the world that fried chicken is meant to be eaten hands-first – the KFC way.



Set against the prim and proper backdrop of what could only be described as a Bridgerton-esque dinner party, 'Sorry Manners' turns refined dining rituals upside down as guests abandon etiquette in favour of devouring KFC with their hands - because when it comes to food this crave-worthy, holding back isn’t an option.

“This campaign was born from a simple but powerful truth: KFC is not something you nibble politely,” said Dhaval Bhatt, chief creative officer at Courage Inc. “One of the things I love about this campaign is that it’s simple, it’s fun and it finds a fresh, attention-grabbing way to build on one of the oldest and iconic taglines in our business, ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’. It isn’t really an apology, it’s a declaration.”

The new campaign is the latest chapter in KFC’s continued brand direction of being unapologetically KFC: bold, distinct and untamed. Each creative instalment that is built within the framework leans into the brand’s signature confidence, taste, and crave appeal, helping the brand cut through the noise in culture with consistency and impact.

“We’re not just reminding people of what makes KFC irresistible - we’re showing them,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, chief marketing and chief digital officer, KFC Canada. “With ‘Sorry Manners,’ we wanted to reinforce ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ with a culturally relevant insight and a creative execution that is not only visually interesting but that entertains in a way that is distinctively KFC.”



Filmed in Prague, the creative leverages historic architecture and period-centric design elements across costume and film, to elevate the visual storytelling - highlighting the contrast between elegance and indulgence, restraint and pure, delicious abandon. The result is a memorable, conversation-starting spot that positions KFC as a brand willing to break tradition to stay true to its iconic taste.



"There’s something surreal and hilarious about directing a KFC spot in a centuries-old castle in Prague. The actors in those surroundings, powdered wigs, and corsets, sat in great contrast to ravenously devouring the world's most famous fried chicken with their hands," said Martin Werner, director, Partners Film. "This contrast is what makes the campaign bold! It was the boldness of KFC and Courage to position the product this way that interested me”.



'Sorry Manners' is now live across TV, digital, OOH, and social platforms in Canada, with more extensions under the Unapologetically KFC platform expected later this year.

