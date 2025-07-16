WWF-Canada Invites Canadians to Include Nature in Their Will

It’s in our nature to leave something behind for future generations. But our living planet is in crisis. From rising temperatures to disappearing species, the future is under threat - and the time to act is now.



That’s why WWF-Canada, in collaboration with creative agency Courage, has launched 'A Will to Survive,' a bold new campaign that invites Canadians to include nature in their will. The campaign introduces legacy giving as a powerful tool to help restore biodiversity, protect ecosystems and fight climate change for the long term.



“This isn’t just about generosity, it’s about responsibility,” said Mark Charles, VP of marketing at WWF-Canada. “A will reflects what mattered most to us in life. Through ‘A Will to Survive,’ Canadians have the opportunity to make a direct impact that can help ensure a world where nature and people have a chance to thrive.”



'A Will to Survive' taps into the universal truth that we want to be remembered for doing good. At the heart of the campaign is a social-forward video that reimagines estate planning as an act of environmental hope. The video brings to life the idea of humanity leaving a legacy not only to loved ones, but to the Earth itself.

“Legacy giving isn’t something people often talk about, but it should be,” said Tom Kenny, chief strategy officer at Courage “We saw an opportunity to reframe it through a deeply emotional and urgent lens. It helps WWF-Canada connect meaningfully with Canadians who want to leave behind more than what we understand to be part of traditional legacies.”

Every gift, no matter the size, becomes part of a larger movement, one that reflects our collective will to protect the natural world for generations to come. 'A Will to Survive' is a ground breaking campaign that reframes a legacy donation into a powerful declaration.

“It’s been a long dream of ours to work with WWF-Canada and craft a campaign that doesn’t just grab people’s attention, it demands action,” said Tommy Lu and Matt Miller, creative directors at Courage. “Even if that action comes into effect years from now, we wanted ‘A Will to Survive’ to have the power to change people’s behaviour and really consider what the future of our planet will look like if we don’t act now.”



To drive further engagement, the campaign is supported by a dedicated microsite where Canadians can easily begin or update their will, or learn more about how to create their own legacy for nature.



'A Will to Survive' is now live across TV, digital, print, OOH and social platforms in Canada.

