Public Mobile Transforms Predictable Phone Bills into a Guilty Pleasure

Public Mobile is spotlighting what feels too good to be true in the world of wireless. In its latest national campaign, 'Anonymous', the TELUS-owned brand leans into humour, intrigue, and mock-confessions to highlight Reli-a-bill — its stance on no overages and no hidden fees — while emphasising the transparency and simplicity that set it apart from traditional telco experiences.

Developed by creative agency Mekanism, the campaign uses faux-documentary storytelling to dramatise the modern rarity of a predictable phone bill. Running across YouTube and Amazon Prime, each spot features a silhouetted customer with an altered voice to protect their identity — because apparently, loving your phone plan is something to hide.

​​“We turned phone billing consistency into a plot twist,” said Aaron Niven, associate creative director at Mekanism. “Anonymous makes a spectacle out of something that should be ordinary, because in telco, predictability feels suspicious.”

In Joyride, a woman tries to share her anonymous satisfaction in a dimly lit living room, only to be hilariously exposed when her partner barges in looking for a shirt. In Shadows, a man hides in his garage, basking in the glow of his no-fee plan, until his mom lifts the garage door and his anonymity along with it.

“With so much unpredictability in the world, consumers are craving control — especially over their phone bills,” said Maddy Taylor, senior marketing communications manager at Public Mobile. “Reli-a-bill makes that possible, and Anonymous shows that feeling of relief in a really fresh, creative way.”

While phone bills can sometimes feel unclear or unpredictable, Public Mobile stands apart by putting transparency front and centre. In a loud market, its story is told in a whisper, backed by the quiet confidence of a monthly charge that never surprises.

