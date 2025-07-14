Alkemy X Expands to Toronto in Strategic Canadian Push

Award-winning post-production and visual effects studio Alkemy X has expanded its Canadian operations to Toronto, Ontario. Building on its already successful presence in Vancouver, British Columbia, this strategic move into Toronto marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to delivering world-class visual effects and innovative post-production services to clients across North America and around the globe.

“With the demand for premium visual effects continuing to grow, expanding our presence and capabilities to Toronto allows us to serve the needs of our clients while tapping into the region’s world-class creative and production talent,” said Justin B. Wineburgh, president and CEO of Alkemy X. “For a number of years, Toronto has been a thriving hub for film, television and advertising, and it was only a matter of time until we brought the incredible, world class Alkemy X team, along with our industry leading technology and systems, into the mix there.”

The Toronto launch builds on Alkemy X’s expansive portfolio of high-end VFX work for top-tier studios, streamers, and brands. From acclaimed feature films like The Whale and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, to high-profile projects such as Wolfs for Apple TV+ and Reagan, and long-running series including Power for Starz, The Walking Dead franchise for AMC, and HBO hits like The Gilded Age, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Righteous Gemstones, Alkemy X continues to deliver exceptional visual storytelling. With operations now spanning two key Canadian provinces, the company is well-positioned to enhance competitiveness and offer its full suite of post-production and VFX services across an even broader range of projects.

“This move reinforces our long-term investment in and commitment to the Canadian market, and to the varying needs of our clients” said Mark Miller, executive producer, VFX. “Toronto offers incredible opportunities for collaboration, and we’re excited to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones.”

With operations now active in both British Columbia and Ontario, Alkemy X has reinforced its position as a premier provider of creative and technical content solutions across North America, and is poised for continued strategic international growth to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

