Smile and Dial Is Old School. Work Smarter and Use Your Tools, Says Frank Rocks

Frank Rocks began his career working as a director and DP on small-budget commercials around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His freelancing days quickly faded when he transitioned in 2020 to the role of producer.

Frank fell in love with the development process and had the amazing opportunity to work with brands such as DSG, UPMC, and a variety of Pittsburgh agencies. A strong understanding of the production process combined with a love for business development made him a perfect fit for his role as a sales representative.

At Alkemy X, he leverages his connections and skills to build successful creative partnerships.





LBB> How would you define the work of a rep in 2025?

Frank> Finding a way!

Production is changing, and changing, and changing – this we know. But no matter what it is, content is consistently being created all around us at every moment. More videos are posted daily than ever before, and that’s a good thing! While the medium may look a little different than what we are used to, it doesn’t mean we can’t be creative and it doesn’t mean the sky is falling. We just need to find a way to produce for screens of all different sizes.





LBB> Do you work in-house or externally?

Frank> In-house.





LBB> Does a rep 'do sales'? Or is there much more to it than that? Please elaborate!

Frank> While of course, I’m trying to ‘sell’ you the best of the best production, I’m also trying to grow a relationship. Making agency friends is more important than going out and forcing a sale. The sale happens later. We’re all artists in this industry, and that means we have a passion for visual storytelling one way or another. I want to make friends and then produce something wonderful together.





LBB> How do you feel repping production companies and directors in your market differs from other major markets?

Frank> This is hard to answer, because my true belief is that the market is, simply, good content now. How does your commercial translate to the iPhone? We’re all playing the same game because we’re telling stories that run everywhere.





LBB> What is the difference between a good opportunity and a great opportunity?

Frank> A good opportunity is being asked to bid on something. A great opportunity is producing a commercial that gets the entire company excited, even if it’s not the most lucrative.





LBB> How do you decide which opportunity is right for which person or entity?

Frank> You will get to know what inspires your artists. Get to know them and line up the right work!





LBB> A rep is nothing without their contacts - how do you keep in touch with yours and on top of what kind of opportunities they are currently seeking?

Frank> Keep it simple! People don’t need a lot of contact – a simple ‘Saw your team won last night’ says enough! As these relationships grow, it’s about understanding what makes your contacts happy and acknowledging those things when appropriate.





LBB> What is your strategy for meeting new contacts? Do you have any networking pro tips?

Frank> Be straightforward. New contacts already know why you're reaching out and that’s OK. If you're both in the business of creating things people want to see, they’ll be happy you did!





LBB> How is the role of a rep evolving as the production landscape evolves itself?

Frank> Use your tools. ‘Smile and dial’ is old school. Work smarter, and use the technology that’s right in front of you.

