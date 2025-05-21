Smile and Dial Is Old School. Work Smarter and Use Your Tools, Says Frank Rocks

Frank Rocks began his career working as a director and DP on small-budget commercials around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His freelancing days quickly faded when he transitioned in 2020 to the role of producer.
Frank fell in love with the development process and had the amazing opportunity to work with brands such as DSG, UPMC, and a variety of Pittsburgh agencies. A strong understanding of the production process combined with a love for business development made him a perfect fit for his role as a sales representative.
At Alkemy X, he leverages his connections and skills to build successful creative partnerships.
Frank> Finding a way!
Production is changing, and changing, and changing – this we know. But no matter what it is, content is consistently being created all around us at every moment. More videos are posted daily than ever before, and that’s a good thing! While the medium may look a little different than what we are used to, it doesn’t mean we can’t be creative and it doesn’t mean the sky is falling. We just need to find a way to produce for screens of all different sizes.
Frank> In-house.
Frank> While of course, I’m trying to ‘sell’ you the best of the best production, I’m also trying to grow a relationship. Making agency friends is more important than going out and forcing a sale. The sale happens later. We’re all artists in this industry, and that means we have a passion for visual storytelling one way or another. I want to make friends and then produce something wonderful together.
Frank> This is hard to answer, because my true belief is that the market is, simply, good content now. How does your commercial translate to the iPhone? We’re all playing the same game because we’re telling stories that run everywhere.
Frank> A good opportunity is being asked to bid on something. A great opportunity is producing a commercial that gets the entire company excited, even if it’s not the most lucrative.
Frank> You will get to know what inspires your artists. Get to know them and line up the right work!
Frank> Keep it simple! People don’t need a lot of contact – a simple ‘Saw your team won last night’ says enough! As these relationships grow, it’s about understanding what makes your contacts happy and acknowledging those things when appropriate.
Frank> Be straightforward. New contacts already know why you're reaching out and that’s OK. If you're both in the business of creating things people want to see, they’ll be happy you did!
Frank> Use your tools. ‘Smile and dial’ is old school. Work smarter, and use the technology that’s right in front of you.