Alex Pineda Joins Horizon FCB Dubai as Chief Creative Officer

​Horizon FCB Dubai has named Alex Pineda as its new chief creative officer.



Alex is a multi-award-winning creative with over 20 years of experience across the Middle East, Europe and Latin America. Working for a decade in the Middle East, he has been helping brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the region stand out, stay relevant and deliver results. His track record includes work in different industries like QSR, automotive, banking, FMCG, tourism, real estate, and public sector amongst many others.



His work has been recognised at every major global creative festival including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio, LIA, Loeries, Effies, WARC, and New York Festivals; and important regional festivals such as Dubai Lynx and Eurobest.



Beyond the awards, it’s his creative belief system that sets him apart. Alex sees creativity as a tool for economic and cultural progress. He leads with kindness, teaches with passion, and always brings humanity into the work.



Reflecting on the appointment, Reham Mufleh, managing director at Horizon FCB Dubai, said, "At Horizon FCB, our philosophy is that creativity is Never Finished. We are always evolving, always pushing boundaries, and always looking for ideas that drive the economic multiplier to our Clients. Alex embodies this mindset perfectly. His experience across markets, his passion for transformative ideas, and his commitment to nurturing talent make him the right creative leader for where we are headed."



Alex committed, "I found Horizon FCB’s project extremely interesting. We share the same creative and business values, and after discovering Reham’s long-term plan, coming back to Dubai was a no brainer”, Alex commented. “If you check the status of today’s global creativity, clearly FCB comes out as the hottest network, with impressive work from offices like Chicago, New York, India, New Zealand… our goal is for Dubai to enter the party. We have the talent, the clients, and most importantly, the inner passion to make it happen”.



Besides his professional drive, Alex writes and draws his own comic books series, loves football, cooking and shares his home with two pet rabbits.



This appointment underscores Horizon FCB’s strategic focus on delivering work that is both timeless and timely, combining creativity fuelled by data and technology to build brands that endure.

