Alex Bernier Joins LG2 as Executive Creative Director

Left: Alex Bernier, executive creative director, right, Nicolas Baldovini, partner and chief creative officer

​LG2 have appointed Alex Bernier to its collective of creative leaders based in the Montreal office. With an enviable track record, Alex is behind many award-winning campaigns for national and international brands, which have also received numerous industry accolades over the past 20 years. He has now decided to move his career to LG2. His market knowledge and experience will enhance the agency's multidisciplinary creative pool starting July 22.

With a degree in cinema from Concordia University, Alex worked at Sid Lee from 2003 to 2024. During these years, he rose through the ranks of the agency as copywriter, then creative director, finally becoming executive creative director of the Montreal office in 2017. Over the years, he and his teams have developed a highly popular and engaging storytelling style. Notable brands on his track record include Loto-Québec, RONA, Vidéotron, IGA and Belairdirect, to name but a few. Charitable organisations such as the Literacy Foundation, Vision Montréal and Protect our Winters (POW) have also benefited from his work.

“Alex's arrival at LG2 is another step in our drive to elevate our creative product. For over twenty years, he has helped shape the creative DNA of Sid Lee, where he has held a variety of leadership roles, including executive creative director for the Canadian market. His career has been marked by an exceptional ability to generate bold ideas and build strong, sustainable and culturally relevant brand platforms. His award-winning work has always put people and emotion at the heart of the experience. I'm excited to have him join the creative leadership of the Montreal office.” said Nicolas Baldovini, partner and chief creative officer - Montreal, LG2

“It's with great humility, but above all excitement, that I join the creative machine that is LG2. I've admired their work for a long time - even envied it at times - and I've come to realise that this is where I want to continue my journey. A lot of people I know and love are already there, plus many others I'm really looking forward to working with. Their client portfolio is incredible. I hope to live up to the role I've been given, and I fully intend to contribute to the local, national and international reputation of this fine agency.” commented Alex Bernier, executive creative director, LG2

“In a context where brands need more than ever to connect meaningfully with their audiences, Alex plays a central role in our vision of the brand experience. Joining a strong team as executive creative director, his leadership and creative sensibility will be key assets as we continue to strengthen our leadership position in Quebec, while accelerating our reach into new markets.” remarked Pénélope Fournier, partner and president - Montreal, LG2

Alex will be an important addition to an already highly-recognised team of creative leaders in LG2’s Montreal office. Pictured below are (from left to right) David Kessous, executive creative director, branding and design; Marie-Eve Best, executive creative director; Geneviève Langlois, partner and executive creative director; Alex Bernier, executive creative director; Nicolas Baldovini, partner and chief creative officer, Montreal office; Joël Auchu, executive creative director, digital experience; Andres Norambuena, partner and executive director, experiential marketing; and Hélène Fortin, partner and architect, LG2 architecture (not pictured). Together, they will continue to build a strong creative culture connected to people's realities at LG2.