Channel 4.0 Orders Find The Catfish from After Party Studios and Bakers Dozen Studios

18/06/2025
Digital series follows content creators finding love connects whilst being pranked

In its first series for Channel 4.0, Channel 4’s digital channel, Bakers Dozen Studios are partnering with After Party Studios to create a new dating prank show - Find The Catfish.

Commissioned by Evie Buckley, digital commissioning editor and Channel 4.0 Lead, this six-part series is the latest addition to the channel’s packed out summer slate.

No one else knows your type better than your mates, and in each episode of Find The Catfish, one content creator will have five blind dates to find their real connection. But what they don’t know is two of their fellow creators will be pranking their pal, using voice changing tech to disguise and convince their friend they’re the one.

Evie Buckley, digital commissioning editor and Channel 4.0 Lead, Channel 4 said, “After Party Studios and Bakers Dozen Studios creation showcases the best of collaboration in the digital world. A first commission for Bakers Dozen, it is a privilege to foster their innovation along with After Party Studios - who Channel 4.0 have made some fan-fav series with - are excellent partners to make another anarchic C4.0 series with. The audience is going to love it!”

Sam Ewen, head of entertainment, After Party Studios commented, “We're buzzing to be partnering with Bakers Dozen Studios to bring the chaos, comedy and connection of Find The Catfish to our friends at Channel 4.0. Fun, unpredictable and hyper-engaging, we're excited for audiences to see some of their favourite creators take on these epic dating pranks."

Marvyn Benoit, co-founder, Bakers Dozen Studios added, “Find the Catfish was an idea that simply had to exist. We’re thrilled Channel 4.0 backed it, and teaming up with After Party Studios has been a perfect creative match. It’s been a true collaboration and we can't wait to share it with Channel 4.0’s viewers.”

Find The Catfish is executive produced by Jamie MacDonald and Sam Ewen from After Party Studios, as well as Marvyn Benoit at Bakers Dozen Studios. It is series produced by Trent Williams Jones.

Credits
