Absolut and Tomorrowland Champion Connection and Cross-Cultural Exchange for 2025

At this year’s flagship Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, Absolut Vodka is joining forces with the event to address the global issue of loneliness. Through a mix of onsite and online experiences, the partnership aims to spark meaningful connections among festivalgoers.

​Building on their ongoing collaboration and the 'United We Dance' platform, Absolut, the official vodka of Tomorrowland, continues to promote a more open and inclusive world through the unifying power of music. In 2023, they launched a dedicated D&I Committee to drive long-term impact across the industry and beyond.

Each year, the committee selects a pressing, research-backed social issue and takes action to inspire change. In its first year, the focus was on safety, training a 90-person care team to support attendees facing abuse, conflict, or discrimination. This year’s theme is loneliness, an issue first addressed in 2024 but one that continues to impact younger generations as they report lower levels of positive wellbeing and higher levels of emotional distress compared to older generations.

To help address this problem, Absolut and Tomorrowland are bringing back purpose-led experiences that unify people both in real life and through digital channels. Festivalgoers can find multiple avenues for connection before, during and after the festival, mainly through the 'United We Dance' website.

The initiative will champion cross-cultural exchange by connecting artists and festivalgoers, using the existing Tomorrowland communities, the podcast and website to reach a broader range of people. Before Tomorrowland Belgium opens, festivalgoers can sign up to a WhatsApp group to connect across cultures and receive details of on-site activities such as lunch events and Culture Connects; a friendly, speed-dating style event.

Wearables will be a key on-site component this year, with souvenir 'United We Dance' bandanas distributed to guests who join the 'United We Dance' community by signing up online and participating in the on-site activities. These bandanas will act as an identifier for like-minded individuals, whilst promoting an environment of acceptance and self-expression.

For those enjoying the festival from afar, the 'United We Dance' artist podcast series is returning in audio-only format, streamed through One World Radio, the Tomorrowland App and DAB+. The six episodes recorded in 2024 with some of the world’s biggest DJs will be streamed, with two new episodes to be recorded and released post-festival. The episodes focus on human connection, the challenges of self-expression and loneliness. They invite listeners to learn more about how their favourite artists have navigated these issues and normalised candid conversations on these vulnerable topics.

Deb Dasgupta, global VP marketing, Absolut Vodka, said, “At Absolut, mixing is more than what we do — it’s who we are. Which is why we're incredibly proud to once again join forces with Tomorrowland on initiatives that spark human connection and cross-cultural exchange. As the spirit of positive change, we’ve always believed in bringing people together across borders, identities, and perspectives — not just during festival season, but all year round. And when we find partners like Tomorrowland who share that belief, the magic gets even more meaningful.”

As the official vodka of Tomorrowland, Absolut is at the centre of the festival, hosting cocktail hours at the Absolut on-site activation. Here, festivalgoers can choose from a selection of classic cocktails or the inaugural official Tomorrowland cocktail, The Tomorrowland Spritz. The rhubarb-flavoured serve was created by the Absolut drinks team, highlighting the exchange of expertise central to Absolut and Tomorrowland’s long-term partnership.

Tomorrowland, with a crowd of 400,000, 16 stages and over 800 DJs, is the world's biggest electronic dance music festival and is held annually in Boom, Belgium. For more information about the activations fostering human connection both on-site and beyond, visit here.

