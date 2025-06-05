Absolut Vodka Mixes Dance Battles Into Cocktail Culture

Absolut Vodka has launched a new phase of its global creative and cultural campaign, ‘Born to Mix’ – spotlighting the powerful connection between dance and cocktails. This new campaign celebrates how both creative forms can bring people together and spark meaningful social connections.

Mixing is movement. Whether it’s swirling, shaking or stirring while crafting an iconic Absolut cocktail like a Cosmopolitan or an Espresso Martini, mixing takes precision, rhythm and creativity. Just like dance. But dance is more than just entertainment; it’s a global cultural force. Today, more than 42% of adults in the US engage in some form of dance activity*. From viral TikTok trends to underground battles, from streets to clubs, dance is a universal language that transcends borders, energises communities and brings people together through shared expression.

At the heart of the new ‘Born to Mix – World of Absolut Cocktails’ campaign is a film crafted by a collective of global creatives including renowned choreographer Shay Latukolan, where dance battles and cocktails intertwine.

The film, directed by one of the world’s leading music video directors Henry Scholfield, features a diverse group of world-class dancers, whose infectiously choreographed moves bring Absolut’s most iconic vodka cocktail serves to life through an energetic dance battle. From the smooth sophistication of the Cosmopolitan to the fiery edge of a spicy Bloody Mary, each cocktail showcases joyful self-expression and liberating creativity. The dance battles are soundtracked to a bold cover version of En Vogue’s classic anthem, ‘Free Your Mind’, from breakout rapper, DJ and record producer Channel Tres. With its powerful lyrics and danceable beats, the reimagined track makes for an unexpected yet perfect mix.

Speaking about the new creative chapter and campaign film, Deb Dasgupta, VP global marketing at Absolut Vodka, said, “Absolut has always been a fierce champion of creativity and cultural change. With Born To Mix – World of Absolut Cocktails, we’re not just honouring that legacy, we’re elevating it. Dance today is the ultimate act of mixing – raw, real, and full of expression. By celebrating movement and mixology as universal languages, we’re inviting people to connect, express and spark cultural mixing – from the bar to the dance floor and beyond.”

The campaign cements Absolut’s position as a true catalyst for mixology – not just in drinks, but in culture. From introducing the first flavoured vodka, Absolut Peppar in 1986, to helping define game-changing cocktails such as the Cosmopolitan, Absolut has shaped more than what people drink, but how they come together.

The Born to Mix – World of Cocktails campaign will debut in the UK with a hero film and remix track accompanied by “How To Mix” assets. The campaign will be rolled out in the UK first, followed by 20+ markets like Germany, Brazil, China, France, Poland and GTR. To find out whether you’re in team Espresso Martini or Bloody Mary, head to your local bar for an Absolut cocktail or learn how to mix your own from home by checking out Born to Mix for recipe inspiration!

​* Dance Industry Statistics: Market Data Report 2025

