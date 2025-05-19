Absolut Unveils Limited-Edition Bottle Collection for Tomorrowland 2025

​Absolut is launching its inaugural limited-edition bottle collection in collaboration with Tomorrowland, one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals, as part of its long-term United We Dance partnership.

In a first for both partners, Absolut Vodka has worked hand-in-hand with Tomorrowland’s legendary main stage design team to bring the 2025 fantasy theme, ‘Orbyz’, to life — not just on stage, but on bottle.

And in another unprecedented move, the Tomorrowland main stage design — usually kept under wraps until the festival opens — will be revealed to the world for the first time through the Absolut limited-edition collection. It’s a bold creative first, turning the bottle into a preview of the magic to come.

This marks the first time any brand has been invited to interpret and reveal Tomorrowland’s annual theme ahead of the festival — a testament to the strength of our long-standing partnership. What began in 2017 as a festival activation has evolved into something far more meaningful: a shared cultural moment where imagination meets celebration, long before the first beat drops.

Each of the collection’s bottles features a stunning 360° screen-printed design, enhanced with innovative frost glow and metallic inks, encapsulating the ‘Orbyz’ theme set in a magical universe made entirely of ice. The unique designs offer a glimpse into how this fantasy world will be brought to life at the festival’s mainstage.

Alongside the limited-edition bottle set, Absolut and Tomorrowland’s United We Dance partnership will continue to use the universal language of music and dance to unite festivalgoers from more than 200 nationalities, with activations both at and outside the festival. The partnership’s Diversity & Inclusivity Committee, which each year drives awareness on a highly-charged topic relevant to festivalgoers, will reprise the theme of loneliness in light of its success in 2024 and its continued relevance in 2025.

Additionally, as part of an awareness campaign to promote responsible alcohol consumption and prevent driving under the influence, there will be breathalyser stations on-site at the festival, offering a practical tool for festivalgoers to make responsible choices and encourage more mindful consumption throughout the day.

Absolut is the official vodka of Tomorrowland, and will again be activating a fully immersive on-site experience that taps into the high energy and excitement of Tomorrowland. Across both weekends, a pop-up will offer festivalgoers interactive and shareable moments, before finishing at a bar where they can order an iconic Absolut cocktail, such as a classic Cosmopolitan or the new official Absolut cocktail created exclusively for Tomorrowland 2025.

Deb Dasgupta, global VP marketing, Absolut Vodka, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tomorrowland on the first-ever, limited-edition bottle collection and to be continuing our United We Dance partnership. Ours is no ordinary festival partnership. We are trusted colleagues and close friends with shared values. It’s by embracing these shared values of inclusivity and creativity that we aim to unite festivalgoers from diverse backgrounds. We want them to engage in unforgettable interactions through the universal language of music – be that at our interactive spaces on-site or through the unique bottle designs, such as with our latest show-stopping collection.”

Debby Wilmsen, spokesperson for Tomorrowland, said, “This is the first time Tomorrowland’s global theme has been used on a partnership bottle, signifying the continued strength of our partnership. A true collaboration between the creative masterminds at Absolut and Tomorrowland, we’re excited to be launching three limited-edition bottles this year, inviting consumers around the world to step into the Tomorrowland universe and discover the untold stories of unity and creativity through the intricate, showstopping designs.”

The 700ml limited-edition bottles contain Absolut Original Vodka and are available now in Thailand. The bottles will then launch in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Slovakia and Serbia in June, followed by Brazil in September. They will be available for an approximate RRP of €22.99.

Absolut first partnered with Tomorrowland Belgium in 2017 through a local sponsorship level with Pernod Ricard Belgium. As a brand with a deep-rooted association with inclusivity and inclusion, it aligned with Absolut’s values. This association continues to manifest itself today through Absolut’s Born to Mix campaign, which emphasises its passion for progressing societal change and making a positive impact by creating connections beyond differences. The partnership is now an evolving global initiative coinciding with a thriving music festival scene. Absolut has now added four Tomorrowland events across the world to the original initiative, including Tomorrowland Winter, Core Colombia and Tomorrowland Brazil.

