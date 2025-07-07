senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

ANIMALS Welcomes Director Samir Mallal

07/07/2025
75
Share
The multi-award winning commercial director joins ANIMALS for representation in Canada

Toronto production company ANIMALS has added director Samir Mallal to its expanding roster for commercial representation in Canada.

Stepping into the commercial scene over 15 years ago, Samir made an instant impact with his award-winning campaign, ‘Arctic Sun’, for Tropicana. Created through BBDO Toronto, the work was awarded a Wood Pencil at D&AD, Gold at Cannes Lions, earnt him a spot on the Saatchi & Saatchi’s New Directors Showcase, and saw him named Best Young Director at the 2010 Young Director Awards.

Following his impressive entry into the commercial scene, Samir went on to create work for the likes of Rogers, Sobeys and Coca-Cola, in addition to a Super Bowl spot for Maple Leaf Foods, amongst many others

His work is recognised for its immersive qualities and truthful depictions of humanity and emotion. Outside of the commercial space, Samir is highly regarded for his work in virtual reality and documentary filmmaking, with his documentaries having shown at major festivals around the world, including ‘Nollywood Babylon’, which was nominated for the Grand Jury prize at Sundance.

Presently, Samir is developing a limited TV series with Crave/Sphere Media, based on a series of Instagram posts about his family.

Samir commented, “I asked three different people I trust where I should go. They all said the same thing: ANIMALS.”

Chris Hutsul, executive producer at ANIMALS, added, “We jumped at the opportunity to represent Samir. From the epic to the intimate, his vast body of work is impressive and engrossing. We’re also excited about Samir's new work, which includes some powerful dialogue-driven pieces. Samir is an elite talent, a perfectionist (in all the best ways), and an immutable story-teller. We’re excited to welcome Samir to the ANIMALS family.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from ANIMALS
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from ANIMALS
Winter Snow Plow
Skip
13/02/2025
The Perfect Deal
CarGurus
03/01/2024
Do More Online
CarGurus
03/01/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1