ANIMALS Welcomes Director Samir Mallal

Toronto production company ANIMALS has added director Samir Mallal to its expanding roster for commercial representation in Canada.



Stepping into the commercial scene over 15 years ago, Samir made an instant impact with his award-winning campaign, ‘Arctic Sun’, for Tropicana. Created through BBDO Toronto, the work was awarded a Wood Pencil at D&AD, Gold at Cannes Lions, earnt him a spot on the Saatchi & Saatchi’s New Directors Showcase, and saw him named Best Young Director at the 2010 Young Director Awards.

Following his impressive entry into the commercial scene, Samir went on to create work for the likes of Rogers, Sobeys and Coca-Cola, in addition to a Super Bowl spot for Maple Leaf Foods, amongst many others

His work is recognised for its immersive qualities and truthful depictions of humanity and emotion. Outside of the commercial space, Samir is highly regarded for his work in virtual reality and documentary filmmaking, with his documentaries having shown at major festivals around the world, including ‘Nollywood Babylon’, which was nominated for the Grand Jury prize at Sundance.

Presently, Samir is developing a limited TV series with Crave/Sphere Media, based on a series of Instagram posts about his family.

Samir commented, “I asked three different people I trust where I should go. They all said the same thing: ANIMALS.”

Chris Hutsul, executive producer at ANIMALS, added, “We jumped at the opportunity to represent Samir. From the epic to the intimate, his vast body of work is impressive and engrossing. We’re also excited about Samir's new work, which includes some powerful dialogue-driven pieces. Samir is an elite talent, a perfectionist (in all the best ways), and an immutable story-teller. We’re excited to welcome Samir to the ANIMALS family.”