Wendy’s Canada Causes Meltdown with Menu Mashup

23/06/2025
High school debate teams battle it out in campaign from McCann Canada about Wendy's latest burger

Is Wendy’s New Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger a grilled cheese or is it a cheeseburger?

That’s the dilemma at the heart of McCann Canada’s latest campaign for Wendy’s Canada. The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger has not one, but two grilled cheese sandwiches, so it’s clearly a grilled cheese, right? Not so fast, because in between them there’s also a fresh, never-frozen iconic square burger patty. You can see the issue here. The only way to solve this once and for all? Engage two rival high school debate teams, obviously.

Built around the insight that Wendy’s customers love cheese more than any others in the category, the work leans into humour and social debate, appearing across programmatic OLV and social platforms until June 29th. It’s a fun and flavourful way to promote Wendy’s cheesiest burger to date - and one that speaks directly to a new generation of cheese lovers.

Credits
