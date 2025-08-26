How AI Is Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing

AI took control of our lives or so it seems. But where are the limits? What does the future hold for us? Let’s narrow our focus to its impact on social media and digital marketing, where the changes are already starting to show.

Back in the days, when social media took the world by storm, it changed business operations and personal relationships. Business success became interlinked with digital marketing as a way to boost ROIs and ROAS. That was the first major shift. Now, AI has entered the show, and with it, a lot of questions have popped up. Will we now have platforms called Meta AI, Snapchat AI, etc.? Or will these platforms be erased? Or even will AI give a new face to social media? Advertising like no one ever thought about?

One thing is clear: AI is already revolutionising and will continue to transform our world. We only have to go with the flow. Already, social media impacted and shaped the world. Now with AI, there will be a reshaping of the new world. We are entering a new era of tech advancement. First, with social media, we were worried about fake news. Now with AI, not only will we have fake news but fake personas, accounts, you name it. Good luck then in finding the truth. This is unescapable.

Still, it’s important not to get lost in the risks alone. Let’s, though, look at the brighter side. I want you to imagine with me. Let’s enter the world of digital marketing using AI:

Brief received. Instead of going to tools like GWI for audience insights or platforms to understand targeting and platforms you choose, you give AI specifically ChatGPT the brief and voila, the media plan is ready. Wait a minute though. Yes, this made our lives easier, but still, a person passionate about digital marketing needs to assess what's given by ChatGPT since no AI magic or whatever you want to call it will understand or analyse like a human being.

Let’s then consider AI gave us a worksheet to work with for us to just analyse deeply before we pitch to the client. We can say that such tools are facilitating our tasks. Still, AI will not do the client-facing. Who knows, maybe one day we will have calls alongside AI intelligence and clients. Who knows, maybe AI will be interlinked with any tools, platforms we work with.

This is a mere simple example of what AI can offer to us. Still, we haven’t dug deep into other tasks we do in digital marketing being pitches, strategy decks, etc. and how AI can build proper research. This still goes back to the point that the human element still exists. First, in the way we are feeding AI the requests, and second, in the way we are digesting what's given to us.

The future of AI in digital marketing remains still not 100% crystal clear. The change is coming. Until then, either we build a strong bond with AI or we will be out of the race.

The world is deeply integrated into this new technology, but let us not forget human beings matter. We need to use AI wisely. As we all know or let’s say, from my own personal observation unfortunately, people aren’t using this tech to its utmost benefits, uncovering its real magic. People are opting to use AI as their personal trainers, doctors, etc. Still, AI is more than that. Just my mere personal opinion. After all, it’s your own choice on how to adapt AI to your own personal and business life. Nonetheless, more awareness is needed about the proper utilisation of AI in today’s world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant concept or a futuristic dream it's a transformative force already reshaping the way we live, work, and connect.

Simply, history has proved over and over again that humans simply don’t know how to use any tools properly. This by itself is a big risk for such a tool to get doomed without even seeing its extreme benefits.

Just pull up a chair and watch the AI show.



Mediaplus Middle East's media planner, Razan Hilal

