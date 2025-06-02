5 Minutes with… Mireille Côté

When LG2 made major changes to its national leadership structure earlier this year, one of the most exciting prospects was Mireille Côté taking on the role of chief business officer, in addition to her responsibilities as partner and president of the Quebec City office. One of the key figures responsible for helping establish this branch of the independent agency, and building its internal culture across the last 20 years, this appointment was a statement – Mireille would be the woman responsible for leading the proudly independent shop into its next era, across Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.



A seasoned entrepreneurial spirit with over 27 years in the industry, including experience abroad, the now CBO is a firm believer in developing talent, human values, and keeping LG2 independent at all costs. While her mandate is slightly broader than that, of course, these will undoubtedly be defining influences as she leads a business development strategy that helps the agency maintain its pursuit of transforming into an independent network.



To learn more about what this opportunity means, both to her and the agency, as well as what the journey to this point has been like, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Mireille for a chat.







LBB> Mireille, congratulations on your new role as chief business officer! What have the first 90 days been like, and how are you finding things as a whole?





Mireille> It’s been demanding, but also incredibly exhilarating. At our recent business unit leaders meeting, I was struck by the sheer strength and collective capability of our team. Everyone shares the same dedication and core values. With a strong foundation built on mutual respect, this group is a force that can overcome almost any challenge. So, being given the opportunity to lead such a capable team full of experienced professionals and young talent brimming with potential is rewarding. I truly believe this team is on an upward trajectory and destined for even greater achievements.



A key focus for me in this role is fostering even greater synergy between our business units. It’s encouraging to see we’ve already made positive strides in this direction. We’re operating in a more unified way, breaking down previous silos and embracing teamwork. Much like a sports team, our collective effort will take us further than any one person could alone. Witnessing the team come together and collaborate so effectively is deeply inspiring and fuels my motivation. I feel incredibly fortunate, and know we’ll keep moving in this direction.







LBB> Would you say your day-to-day responsibilities have changed dramatically with this new position? And what is your mandate now that you’re leading the business units at LG2?





Mireille> My day-to-day responsibilities as chief business officer aren’t entirely new, since I’m also still the president of the Quebec City office. Now, I’m just taking that experience and applying it to lead other business units. There’s a good deal of overlap between managing one office and handling multiple business units, but the stakes, and the rewards, have definitely doubled. So, it’s a new role, but it’s also not new to me.



One of the big changes is leading a business development strategy and financial plan that encompasses all business units, both individually and collectively. And, just as importantly, making sure LG2 stays independent and has the resources needed to achieve its ambitious goals. Ultimately, my goal remains the same as before, but with more players on my team, so to speak.







LBB> One of the interesting things about LG2 is that it has a strong presence in both the English- and French-speaking markets of Canada. As a leader, how are you helping to take both sides of the business to the next level?





Mireille> After 27 years in the industry, I’ve seen a lot. Early on, I studied and lived in Peru and Sweden as part of an international marketing programme, and one thing I learned from those experiences is that if you share the same human values, all the rest is just a bonus. Universal truths always exist right alongside unique cultural differences. They’re what make the world a more fascinating and beautiful place.



The same is true for Canada, of course. I’ve always appreciated that it’s one country with many cultures. I’ve lived and worked in Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec City throughout my career. I’ve had my share of successes and challenges in each, and it’s given me a chance to learn about what works well in one market versus another. The key is respecting each unique local culture for what it is.







LBB> Building on this, how does your approach vary based on the market? What are the main factors influencing your strategy here?





Mireille> With three offices – Montreal, Quebec City, and Toronto – LG2’s strength comes from being in very different markets, each with its own internal culture. That means every office needs a unique plan that builds on its strengths and tackles its challenges. Even though we share an LG2 culture, respecting those differences and leaning into them has always made us stronger. A one-size-fits-all solution won’t bring all of us success, which is why our strategy is to work closely with our leaders in each market, lean into the office’s particular strengths, and then build from there.



My primary goal is to act like a coach for these leaders on my team, and leverage their strengths so we can make the LG2 Group a national reference when it comes to creativity and innovation.







LBB> Notably, LG2 made headlines recently with the acquisition of Dialekta and Varibase. Tell us about this move! Why was it right for the company, and what are the advantages it’ll offer you?





Mireille> We’ve shared office space in Montreal with Dialekta and Varibase since relocating our headquarters in 2022. However, it quickly became clear we had much more in common than just a workspace. Our companies shared strong human and entrepreneurial values, the desire for our teams and clients to reach their full potential, and a profound belief in the power of independence. It became a natural question of how we could work together more.



The acquisition was rooted in our ambition to evolve from an independent agency into an independent network. Over the years, we have developed an unparalleled expertise in strategy, creativity, design and technology to provide our clients with the best advice and deliver true brand experiences. With the addition of Dialekta and Varibase’s 50 experts in media, performance, and data marketing, LG2 is better positioned than ever to address current and future brand challenges, from acquisition to retention. Brand experience and marketing performance feed each other, and we’ve already seen the powerful impact of our teams working together.







LBB> Equally, how does the fact that you’re an independent agency shape the way you lead the business? Would you say the recent surge of success for Canadian indies has helped in any way?





Mireille> I’m an entrepreneurial person, like most of us at LG2, and the thing with entrepreneurs is it’s difficult to put them in one box. Being independent is key for us. It gives us the autonomy and freedom to act as true entrepreneurs; we only report to ourselves, our teams and clients, and it helps us to make the right decisions for us, at the right time. While there are advantages to being a network agency, I personally thrive in an independent structure. I truly believe that in order to do your best work, you have to be in an environment that suits you. It’s a sentiment that I know all our partners share, especially as we’ve moved towards being an independent network with our recent acquisitions.



As for your second question, the recent attention on Canadian indies is amazing. They’re really having a moment, and I’m truly happy to see it. Our philosophy has always been that at the end of the day, we’re all independent agencies and we should support each other. In the past, we’ve even helped other agencies stay independent by sharing how we’ve built LG2’s business operations to be sustainable. It’s one of the reasons we’re a member of the Worldwide Partners network. We see it as simply as this: together, we help each other become better and remain independent.







LBB> Let’s talk a little more about you. What are your personal goals for this position, and would you say this appointment is in line with the direction you expected your career to go?





Mireille> Yes, although I didn’t really have a career plan leading up to a role like chief business officer. Rather, I’ve always strived to be as useful as possible to the agency and contribute to the greater good of LG2 and its people, and this role is a natural evolution of that belief.



Personally, I’ve given myself this mission: to make sure that LG2 is always independent. There's the financial part, of course, but also a human aspect to that. I really believe that it’s my job to help nurture the next generation of leaders at LG2, and make sure that our business is strong and ready for them when they take the reins. That also naturally helps secure the future of our company, because the stronger our next wave of talent is, the better off we are as a company. It’s something that really drives me.



In short, my view of the CBO title is one that isn’t here to take up the spotlight, but someone who sets the stage for the future.







LBB> With that in mind, how would you describe your leadership style? Can you tell us about the moments across your career that have shaped who you are today?





Mireille> I’ve been receiving management coaching for the last seven years, and it’s transformed my way of thinking and influenced my own leadership style. I believe that all leaders should have a coach for themselves. Everyone needs someone in their corner. It’s led me to understand that you have the best people when you play to their strengths. You’ll get the best results, and have a happier, better performing team. Really understanding your team and their unique strengths and personalities is a necessity.



I’ve had three career milestones that stand out, the first being when I joined LG2 to help open our Quebec City office. Another big moment was when the co-founders, Sylvain Labarre and Paul Gauthier, decided not to sell LG2 to a network as part of their retirement plans, but to sell to a group of partners so the agency could remain independent. Their trust in us really gave me courage and confidence that I could fulfil my responsibilities as president of the Quebec City office. Finally, becoming CBO, of course. Thank you to our CEO, Claude Auchu, for entrusting me with this role. It’s a step up in my career and, like those times before, I feel excited for the future. I’m always at my best when I’m pushing myself to evolve.







LBB> Speaking of careers, you’ve been at LG2 for over two decades! What’s made it the right home for all this time, and how have your experiences there shaped the way you’re leading the business into the future?





Mireille> When I first got the offer from LG2, it was the right challenge at the right time. LG2 was already a well-respected agency in Montreal, but in Quebec City it was totally unknown. I received the offer to open a local office alongside Luc Du Sault, our CCO, and between our ambitions (and also our naivete), we decided to take it and build something new and different. I was 30 years old then, and looking back, it was a bit crazy to leave a safe job at a successful agency and strike out on my own. At the time, I was hesitant, but I’ve always been an entrepreneur deep down, and when I asked myself how I would feel if they built an office without me, I realised it was an offer I couldn’t refuse.



What’s kept me here are our partners, our people, and our performance. Our team is always pushing the bar higher, always transforming, and always having a good time. Even when things are going well, there’s an energy to do more – to keep evolving. That culture is contagious. And, most importantly, I know I can count on this team. We’ve weathered every kind of storm together and built a level of trust that’s rare. I firmly believe that if we rely on each other, there’s nothing we can’t achieve.







LBB> Finally, work isn’t everything. What helps you de-stress after a long day at the office?





Mireille> Spending time with family and friends is the best way for me to take my mind off of work and de-stress. My kids play a lot of sports and I never miss a game unless I’m travelling. Watching them play, I completely forget all my problems. It reminds me that there are other things than work in life, and that’s a good thing.



