5 Minutes with… John Quarrey

Nearly two decades ago, John Quarrey co-founded krow Group with a vision to do things differently – with mates he trusted, clients who shared that spirit, and a desire to make meaningful work that didn’t feel like business as usual.

Fast-forward 18 years, and that vision has evolved into a 200-strong agency with national reach, a growing client base, and a new chapter as part of The Mission Group. Yet at its core, krow remains driven by the same values: bravery, collaboration, and creativity with impact.

Here, John reflects on the journey so far, the joy of creative reviews, and why staying connected – and curious – is key to keeping the work sharp and the culture strong.







LBB> You founded krow 18 years ago — what inspired you to strike out and create your own agency, and what’s kept you energised ever since?



John> It felt like the right time. I had a chance to start something with three mates and to change the way I was currently living my life, which involved travelling around Europe working with clients and agencies. I had two young children and another on the way but on top of that, we wanted to be in control of the work, and believed we could build something good – it made sense to me. We made TV shows, music videos, big integrated campaigns and even put on a couple of live shows, all with the support of a fantastic group of clients.



What's kept me going? Honestly, it's still that sense of fun and doing things differently with people I really enjoy working with. The team's changed, but the spirit hasn't.







LBB> Since joining The Mission Group in 2017 and recently merging with April Six Mobility to form krow kinetic, how have you navigated change while staying true to krow’s ethos?



John> April Six Mobility joined us earlier this year and is now called krow kinetic. We’re a 200-strong group spread across six UK offices.

Even with all that growth, the heart of krow hasn't changed. We still believe in achieving great ideas by being brave, working well together, and thinking about the impact we want to make. Being part of The Mission Group has helped us grow faster and obtain access to other useful services like PR and media, but we've always stayed true to what we started with.







LBB> You describe your role as helping your team reach the best creative ideas — what does that look like day to day in a group spread across six UK locations?



John> Most of the time it's about pushing teams to go that bit further - to question the brief, try a new angle, or rethink how something could work. I try to keep people connected across offices and get them thinking as one team, with different local insights.



I also make sure they've got access to the resources they need, whether that's the right people on the job, a bit of breathing space, or some new tools that make the process easier.







LBB> krow offers a wide-ranging skillset — from TV to tech and behavioural science -- how do you ensure integration without losing creative agility?



John> I don't think they're at odds. Integration is more of a way of thinking – you either get it or you don't. If you see the bigger picture of what a brand needs and you start from there, then adapting your ideas for different platforms becomes second nature. It's not about forcing it, it's about making things work together naturally.







LBB> krow is committed to making a 'big positive impact.' How does this differentiate you against the market?



John> We looked at a lot of other agency positionings, 56 to be exact, and realised that truly standing out isn’t easy. So, we focused on being distinctive instead.



'Big positive impact' is our way of summing up what we try to do for clients: work that makes a genuine difference by making brands better and easier to buy.







LBB> In an era of constant evolution in media and technology, what do you think agencies need to do to keep pace with the world around them?



John> We use tech to get rid of the boring stuff, so people can focus on what they enjoy, like ideas, insights, creative thinking. But really, it's not just about keeping up. We've got to stay one step ahead so we're always offering value to our clients.







LBB> You’ve called this “the best job you’ve ever had” — what’s the one thing about leading krow that still surprises or delights you after all these years?



John> Creative reviews. They still make me laugh, smile, nod appreciatively or think “where the fuck did that come from?”

