Ormo Bakery Celebrates Dad's with a Heroes Breakfast

​krow Group has launched its latest digital OOH and in store campaign with Ormo Heroes Day’ to celebrate heroes this Father’s Day.



The campaign aims to encourage shoppers to make breakfast in bed on Father’s Day for their dads to say thanks for all that our heroes do for us.



Targeting shoppers planning for Father’s Day, the campaign goes live across Adshel Live, on prominent Tesco websites and newly established Tesco Digital POS and in store from the 12th to 14th of June.

"We believe in the power of simple moments at Ormo,” said Hannah Davidson, brand manager, Ormo. She continues “Breakfast in bed is a cherished tradition that brings families together and allows all fathers & father figures to feel appreciated. Partnering with krow Group on this campaign has been a joy and demonstrated high levels of agility to create an impactful brand moment. This campaign signifies that sometimes, the most meaningful gestures are the simplest ones. This father's day, Team Ormo will be showing our appreciation for the everyday hero's in our lives with a delicious Ormo breakfast in bed!”



"With Father's Day approaching, we wanted to create something that truly resonated. We speculatively wrote a creative brief to take ownership of breakfast in bed on Father's Day, aiming to say thanks for all that our heroes do for us,” said Michael Keenan, executive creative director. He continues “It was heartening to see them go from 'we love it but have no budget' to 'we love it, so we will find budget.' Their enthusiasm even led to budget allocation for some digital OOH, making this campaign a true testament to collaboration.”

