5 Minutes with… André Toledo

It was clear that André Toledo was destined for big things when he took home Peru’s first Mobile Lion in 2014. He went on to become global creative director at LOLA Mullenlowebefore becoming a founding member of DAVID Madrid– the network’s first European office and most awarded Spanish agency in Cannes Lions history – André’s career has been soaring ever since, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Now chief creative officer at DAVID New York, André was an instrumental force in establishing the network’s presence on the East coast, building an office that more than doubled in size and revenue in its first year alone. Shaped from the ground-up, the New York office is uniquely DAVID, fuelled by a relentless creative spirit and drive to make every idea the best that it can be. Simultaneously, it carries the same ambition that saw André, alongside his fellow founders, take DAVID Madrid to the top of its game.

Since opening in 2022, DAVID New York has worked on campaigns for brands including CLIF Bar, ZBar and Clash of Clans, where it tapped into the creative potential of gaming as a brand platform. Most recently, it was named creative agency of record for IKEA US, a “huge milestone” for the agency and the “dream client for every creative.”

To learn more about the value of trust and letting your people shine, and the “enriching” experience of working in multiple markets, LBB’s Abi Lightfoot caught up with André to find out more about his colourful career.





LBB> Your advertising career began in Lima, Perú for DDB and Y&R, where you won the country’s first Mobile Lion. Can you tell me more about this experience, and the impact this recognition had on your creative journey?

André> I started my career in my hometown, Lima, where I was lucky to work with a group of talented people who believed that world-class work could come from Perú. Fun fact: I worked with Daniel Lobatón, [DAVID North America CCO], at Y&R long before we reunited at DAVID. In 2014, we created ‘Connected with Peru’ for Movistar, the biggest telco in the country – using the carrier name on the phone as a new media. It ended up winning Perú’s first Mobile Lion, proving that it was possible to create work that could stand out anywhere, from right there in Perú.





LBB> In 2022 you were instrumental in establishing DAVID’s presence in New York. How did you approach this task and set about building a team from the ground up?

André> Building DAVID New York from scratch was intense but incredibly rewarding. It came with a lot of challenges, but the beauty of starting something new is that you can shape it from the ground up – create the kind of culture, structure, and creative environment you truly believe in. Together with Luiza Prata Carvalho [former managing director of DAVID NY], we focused on that from day one.





LBB> Prior to this you were ECD at DAVID in Madrid. Did you integrate any elements from there into your vision for the New York office?



André> Definitely. The DAVID culture – this passion for bold ideas and the relentless spirit to make them happen – is something you’ll find in both offices. That mindset was a big part of what we brought with us to New York.







LBB> DAVID New York more than doubled in size and revenue within its first year. How would you describe that whirlwind of a year, and how has the agency built on this momentum since then?



André> It was a year of building, learning, growing, and defining what makes DAVID New York unique within both the network and the market. Since then, we’ve launched brand platforms work for CLIF Bar, ZBar, and Clash of Clans, and collaborated on partnerships with SpongeBob, Erling Haaland, Frances Tiafoe, Breanna Stewart, Chess.com, WWE, and more. Some of those campaigns went on to win gold at every major show. Most recently, we were named AOR for IKEA in the US – one of the most iconic brands out there and a dream client for every creative – a huge milestone for us.







LBB> How do you approach client collaboration and foster strong relationships? What impact do these relationships have on the work?



André> Client collaboration is everything. At DAVID, we believe in intimacy and openness. Great work happens when the relationship between agency and client is truly collaborative. That kind of partnership is the only way we know how to work.







LBB> How would you describe your personal creative philosophy? What are the biggest influences that shaped it?



André> I’ve worked with Pancho Cassis [global CCO] for over 10 years – first at LOLA MullenLowe, then at DAVID – and one of his philosophies really stuck with me: hire people who are better than you, trust them, and give them space to do their thing. That’s what I’ve been trying to do – surround myself with super talented people, give them room to shine and bring their ideas to life, while staying close enough to help push things forward.







LBB> You’ve worked in Perú, Spain, and the US. How would you describe the experience of working across regions, and did you notice any striking differences in how creativity is approached?



André> It’s been super enriching. In Perú, you need to tap into local nuance and resourcefulness. In Spain, I worked mainly on global clients, so the focus was on finding human truths that resonate worldwide. And in the US, where the market is highly developed and competitive, there’s a specific tone and way of doing things that shapes how ideas are built. Each market has its own flavour - and you learn something different in each one.





LBB> You’ve led two of DAVID’s most internationally awarded offices. How do you create a culture where creativity thrives?



André> At DAVID, you walk in knowing it’s a place that lives and breathes ideas – and that makes all the difference. In Madrid, with Saulo Rocha [Madrid CCO] and Pancho Cassis [global CCO], we championed the belief that ideas can come from anyone. And it wasn’t just talk – we created space for those ideas to grow and showed we’d fight to make them happen.

Now in New York, together with Daniel,we foster that same belief, making sure everything we do has the scale this market demands – crafting every detail, pushing every piece, and making sure our work builds our clients’ brands and goals.







LBB> Recently, DAVID New York has moved into the gaming space. Why do you think gaming is such fertile ground for creativity?



André> Gaming is an incredible space for creativity. With Supercell, we’re creating campaigns that live inside the game ecosystem – turning ads into experiences. We use the game’s lore, community, and culture to make work that feels like it belongs there, not like an interruption.





LBB> Let’s talk about your work with WWE and Clash of Clans. What was the story and creative insight behind that partnership?



André> After John Cena, WWE’s most iconic good guy, betrayed Cody Rhodes in one of the season’s most memorable moments, fans wondered if Cody would turn bad too. Since he’s a huge Clash of Clans player, we seized the opportunity to reveal his dark side –for the first time ever – in Clash of Clans.



We created an integrated four-week campaign and storyline showing how Cody Rhodes became a relentless villain in the game, with in-game integration, live events, social content, and more.



Above, Clash of Clans, 'Unleash Your Inner Clash'

LBB> Lastly, what excites you most about the industry right now?



André> In a world where AI and tech are everywhere, I’m excited to see how human ideas with real insight will still stand out. The tools are evolving, but the power of meaningful, emotional ideas is stronger than ever. I’m looking forward to seeing more of that.

