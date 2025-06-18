‘Haaland Payback Time’ for Supercell Clash of Clans Wins Grand Prix

On the second day of the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, DAVID New York was awarded a Grand Prix for its ‘Haaland Payback Time’ campaign for Supercell Clash of Clans. This win follows Ogilvy's two Grand Prix awards from the previous night, contributing to the global creative network's growing success at the festival. Ogilvy's global creative network further expanded its impressive haul at the Festival, adding two Gold, five Silver, and 10 Bronze awards, bringing their total to 43 Lions thus far.

The ‘Haaland Payback Time’ for Supercell Clash of Clans took home the Grand Prix in Entertainment Lions for Sport as well as Gold in Entertainment and Bronze in Entertainment Lions for Gaming. The campaign leaned into the global popularity of Manchester City and Norway's Erling Haaland, one of the world's top attacking footballers who has played the game for over a decade. In 2024, Haaland became the first real person to be depicted in Clash of Clans. Recognising that even a star player has rival fans, 'Haaland Payback Time' offered them a unique opportunity: the chance to get "payback" against their favorite player to hate.

​Andre Toledo, chief creative officer for DAVID New York, said, “We’re very proud of this win with our amazing longtime partners at Supercell who consistently bet on bold, unconventional ideas. This campaign wasn’t just about putting a football star in a game—it was about building something around a true fan. Haaland’s played Clash since he was 10, and by tapping into the heat of the football season and his polarising presence, we brought fans in to play alongside him—and gave haters the perfect excuse to log in: destroying his village.”

A selection of Ogilvy’s Cannes contenders can be viewed on Ogilvy.com and on the agency’s social media channels.

