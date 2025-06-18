senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

‘Haaland Payback Time’ for Supercell Clash of Clans Wins Grand Prix

18/06/2025
36
Share
DAVID New York was awarded a Grand Prix for its ‘Haaland Payback Time’ campaign for Supercell Clash of Clans

On the second day of the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, DAVID New York was awarded a Grand Prix for its ‘Haaland Payback Time’ campaign for Supercell Clash of Clans. This win follows Ogilvy's two Grand Prix awards from the previous night, contributing to the global creative network's growing success at the festival. Ogilvy's global creative network further expanded its impressive haul at the Festival, adding two Gold, five Silver, and 10 Bronze awards, bringing their total to 43 Lions thus far.

The ‘Haaland Payback Time’ for Supercell Clash of Clans took home the Grand Prix in Entertainment Lions for Sport as well as Gold in Entertainment and Bronze in Entertainment Lions for Gaming. The campaign leaned into the global popularity of Manchester City and Norway's Erling Haaland, one of the world's top attacking footballers who has played the game for over a decade. In 2024, Haaland became the first real person to be depicted in Clash of Clans. Recognising that even a star player has rival fans, 'Haaland Payback Time' offered them a unique opportunity: the chance to get "payback" against their favorite player to hate.

Andre Toledo, chief creative officer for DAVID New York, said, “We’re very proud of this win with our amazing longtime partners at Supercell who consistently bet on bold, unconventional ideas. This campaign wasn’t just about putting a football star in a game—it was about building something around a true fan. Haaland’s played Clash since he was 10, and by tapping into the heat of the football season and his polarising presence, we brought fans in to play alongside him—and gave haters the perfect excuse to log in: destroying his village.”

A selection of Ogilvy’s Cannes contenders can be viewed on Ogilvy.com and on the agency’s social media channels.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DAVID New York
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DAVID New York
Unleash Your Inner Clash
WWE x Clash of Clans
14/04/2025
The Showdown
WWE x Clash of Clans
14/04/2025
Alter Ego
Clash of Clans
01/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1