senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

DAVID New York Welcomes Executive Creative Director Lauren Varvara

02/07/2025
4
Share
Lauren Varvara joins DAVID from Droga5 where she served as executive creative director

Global creative agency DAVID has welcomed Lauren Varvara to its New York creative team. Lauren, who joins as executive creative director. Lauren reports to the North America chief creative officer Daniel Lobatón, primarily supporting the agency’s Kimberly-Clark account which includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Poise and Depend brands.

“Lauren has a track record of creating excellent work for some of the biggest brands in the world. She’s a thoughtful leader, great at creating culture as well as creative force. After all the amazing work we’ve done together in the past, I am very excited to welcome her to DAVID”, mentioned Daniel.

Lauren joins DAVID from Droga5 where she served as executive creative director. She began her career at BBDO and has since built a creative repertoire with prior experience including six years at Saatchi & Saatchi and stops at KBS and Grey. At Saatchi & Saatchi, she supported some of Tide’s largest campaigns including two Super Bowl spots, ‘Gonna Need More Tide’ and ‘Laundry Night.’

Most recently at Droga5, she developed ‘The Third Nipple’ campaign, a heartfelt campaign for Perky, a medical spa that provides nipple tattoos for breast cancer survivors. Her work has been recognised by every global industry award show, including Cannes Lions, The One Show, Effie Worldwide, Clio Awards, The Webby Awards and D&AD.

“I’m excited to bring my creative energy to this new role and to be part of the collaborative spirit that makes DAVID’s global network so special. I’ve spent years working on big, culturally meaningful ideas for complex brands, and I’m looking forward to building on that with the team—especially across the Kimberly-Clark work,” said Lauren.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DAVID New York
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DAVID New York
Unleash Your Inner Clash
WWE x Clash of Clans
14/04/2025
The Showdown
WWE x Clash of Clans
14/04/2025
Alter Ego
Clash of Clans
01/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1