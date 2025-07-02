DAVID New York Welcomes Executive Creative Director Lauren Varvara

Global creative agency DAVID has welcomed Lauren Varvara to its New York creative team. Lauren, who joins as executive creative director. Lauren reports to the North America chief creative officer Daniel Lobatón, primarily supporting the agency’s Kimberly-Clark account which includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Poise and Depend brands.

“Lauren has a track record of creating excellent work for some of the biggest brands in the world. She’s a thoughtful leader, great at creating culture as well as creative force. After all the amazing work we’ve done together in the past, I am very excited to welcome her to DAVID”, mentioned Daniel.

Lauren joins DAVID from Droga5 where she served as executive creative director. She began her career at BBDO and has since built a creative repertoire with prior experience including six years at Saatchi & Saatchi and stops at KBS and Grey. At Saatchi & Saatchi, she supported some of Tide’s largest campaigns including two Super Bowl spots, ‘Gonna Need More Tide’ and ‘Laundry Night.’

Most recently at Droga5, she developed ‘The Third Nipple’ campaign, a heartfelt campaign for Perky, a medical spa that provides nipple tattoos for breast cancer survivors. Her work has been recognised by every global industry award show, including Cannes Lions, The One Show, Effie Worldwide, Clio Awards, The Webby Awards and D&AD.

“I’m excited to bring my creative energy to this new role and to be part of the collaborative spirit that makes DAVID’s global network so special. I’ve spent years working on big, culturally meaningful ideas for complex brands, and I’m looking forward to building on that with the team—especially across the Kimberly-Clark work,” said Lauren.

