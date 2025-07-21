Clash of Clans and NFL Star Rookie Travis Hunter Launch First Ever 2-Way Deal

Supercell’s popular mobile game, Clash of Clans has partnered with second overall pick in the NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to launch the first ever two-way deal in Clash history. Created by DAVID New York, ‘Travis Hunter’s Two-Way Deal’ taps into Travis’ unique talent for playing both offense and defense, not just on the football field, but in Clash of Clans itself. The campaign comes after Travis went viral for playing Clash of Clans just before his draft call back in April.

The unique double deal rewards Clash players twice over with two million in-game gems (one million gems for offense, one million gems for defense). To top it off, players will receive a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be recruited into Travis’ in-game clan. Of course, such a sought-after deal doesn’t come easily. Players will have to prove their in-game offensive and defensive skills, just like Travis, for the chance to get signed.

Travis Hunter said, "Man, I’ve been grinding Clash of Clans for a while, so when Draft Day came around, I turned to it to pass the time. Playing helps me relax before big moments. I’m hyped to team up with Clash for the first two-way deal in Clash history, seeing who’s ready to rise up and lead their clan to success on both offense and defense—and grab those gems to get their clan Summer ready.”

“Playing two-ways might be special in the NFL, but there are millions of Clash of Clans players who are doing the same every day.” Said André Toledo, chief creative officer of DAVID New York. “We wanted to give them the same opportunity and reward that Travis got for their efforts.”

“We keep discovering athletes and celebrities who are real fans of the game.” Said Iwo Zakowski, head of marketing at Supercell. “But Travis' two-way talents made him the perfect match for a game that's all about offense and defense.”

Travis Hunter’s Two-Way Deal comes as part of Clash of Clans’ new ‘Summer Jam’ campaign, which is helping Clash players get their village back in shape. The campaign by DAVID New York features an animated film starring the iconic Barbarian and a surprising social challenge that dares players to attack other players’ villages while holding a plank.

