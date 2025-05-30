22nd Effie Award Singapore Challenges Agencies and Brands to Show Real Impact

The Association of Advertising & Marketing Singapore (AAMS) has launched the 22nd edition of Effie Awards Singapore. With two new categories on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing this year, the awards programme now features 64 specialised categories recognising the evolving landscape of marketing innovation and effectiveness across industries.

With an esteemed panel of judges evaluating the submissions against a globally recognised scorecard covering strategic thinking, audience insights, creative execution, and business outcomes, each of the 64 categories will award bronze, silver and gold recognitions to campaigns that demonstrate the perfect balance of creative innovation and measurable business results. As the global standard for creative effectiveness, Effie Worldwide has been recognising works over the past 56 years, spotlighting some of the best work in the industry on a global level.

The Opportunity for Global Recognition

Marketers participating in the Effie Awards Singapore will also have their award-winning campaigns featured in the Effie Case Library, studied by marketing professionals worldwide and showcased at the Effie Learning Festival, establishing industry authority and reputation.

Gold Effie Singapore winners also automatically become eligible for the Effie Global Best of the Best, creating a pathway for Singapore’s marketing excellence to compete on the world stage. This global platform has historically created new opportunities for local agencies and marketers, positioning Singapore as a hub for marketing effectiveness in the international community.

“The uniqueness of an Effie is its focus on real-world impact rather than just creative execution,” noted Effie Awards Singapore 2025 co-chairpersons Rowena Bhagchandani, chief executive officer at BLKJ Havas, and Dhiren Amin, chief customer officer at Income Insurance Singapore. “We designed the awards programme to be accessible to campaigns of all budget sizes and team structures. Some of our most impressive past winners have been collaborative efforts with modest resources but exceptional strategic thinking, which shows that smart strategy drives real business results, and the Effie Awards challenges our industry to elevate standards regardless of campaign scale.”

Agencies and brand marketers can submit their most effective campaigns before 8 June 2025. The streamlined entry process focuses on showcasing clear business impact through strategic marketing approaches. Do you think your marketing makes a difference? Prove it with an Effie. For more information on the Effie Awards Singapore 2025, including categories, entry guidelines, and event details, visit effie.sg.

