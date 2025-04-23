EDITION
Zombie Studio
Production Company
New York, USA
https://zombiestudio.tv/
hello@zombiestudio.tv
Fini Encourages Real-Life Connections with Adorable Animated Short Film
14/04/2025
Continuing Creativity During Production with Zombie Studio
16/12/2024
A Knight Takes on an Invincible Dragon in Frontier Communications Campaign
22/10/2024
This Adorable Animation Illustrates the Journey of Every Milestone to Saving Money
14/10/2024
Zombie Studio Wins 2 Grand Prix and 14 More Trophies at LIA 2024
10/10/2024
A Man Proves He Is Just Human in Vintage Culture Video 'Hero'
10/07/2024
This Animation Shares the Touching Journey of a Man with Down Syndrome
05/07/2024
Cannes Lions 2024: How Was That For You?
28/06/2024
How Air Canada and FCB Created a Heartfelt Holiday Spot
21/12/2022
High Five: An Eclectic Package of Sound Project Highlights
13/07/2022
