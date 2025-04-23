EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
VGBND Production Services
Production Services
New York, USA
https://www.vgbnd.tv
hello@vagabondfilms.com
-
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
VGBND Appointed to the AICP Awards Committee
04/03/2025
Pablo Tourrenc and the Many Treasures Colombia Offers to Productions
23/01/2025
VGBND Welcomes Ian Haudenschild as Line Producer
06/11/2024
VGBND Production Services Welcomes Matias "Chiquito" Barbiero as Executive Producer for Argentina
17/09/2024
Sustainable Production: How Vagabond Is Striving for Meaningful Progress
07/08/2024
Coca-Cola Meets VGBND’s Famed Studio Builds in Colombia
03/10/2023
Studio Builds in South America and Spain
03/10/2023
Fernando Bofill on How VGBND Plans Your Next Adventure
02/10/2023
Explore Exhilarating Snowscapes in Argentina, Chile, and Switzerland
02/10/2023
VGBND Hosts the Cannes Lions APCP Event
22/06/2023
VGBND Sponsors Shots 'Oz-some' Cannes Party
21/06/2023
Meet Vagabond in New York City for the AICP Awards Gala Reception
06/06/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1