Uppercut
Editors
New York, USA
http://uppercutedit.com
lisa@uppercutedit.com
212 242 2351
Uppercut Promotes Lisa Sadek to Partner
23/07/2025
Uppercut Signs Editor Pieter Viljoen: Chaos to Ensue
11/06/2025
DoorDash Introduces ‘DoorDad’ to Give Mums a Real Break This Mother's Day
02/05/2025
Tara Holmes Joins Uppercut as Executive Producer of Business Development
15/04/2025
Izzy Ehrlich Joins Uppercut for US Representation
07/04/2025
Learning to Solve the Editing Puzzle with Sarah Welty
03/02/2025
Head Fashion Makes Way for Hairstyles on National Hat Day with the First-Ever Clear Cap
16/01/2025
Meet 7 Up-and-Coming Editors in the US
15/11/2024
How Brad Waskewich Learnt to Conduct the Editing Circus
17/10/2024
ESPN Celebrates the National Women’s Soccer League
27/02/2024
Teleflora Flower Delivery Asks Americans to Believe in Love This Valentine's Day
30/01/2024
Voyager Unveils Relatable Narratives of Patients in Uplifting Campaign for Aspen Dental
23/01/2024
