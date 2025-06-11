Uppercut Signs Editor Pieter Viljoen: Chaos to Ensue

​“We’ve been trying to keep things professional around here, but then Pieter said yes and ruined that, and we couldn’t be happier” said Uppercut owner,Micah Scarpelli with a smirk.​

Uppercut has officially welcomed Pieter Viljoen to its Los Angeles roster as senior editor. Known for his sharp comedic timing, experimental flair, and according to him, one of the tallest comedy editors in the business, Pieter brings a rare combo of irreverent wit and obsessive craft to the Uppercut team.

“Pieter’s just one of those people who make everything more fun. His cuts are hilarious, but he’s also got this super witty, laid-back vibe that instantly makes the room better. He brings great energy to the work - and to the people around him” Micah concluded.

Pieter’s editorial journey began humbly in the vault, where he rapidly distinguished himself by NOT doing what he was told. His rogue cut to a BTS video got him noticed when he cut a :30 the creatives fell in love with instead - and the producer was forced to buy a song that was not in the budget. “That same producer got me the job that changed my life a few months later, but not before giving me a lecture about stock music,” Pieter reminisced.

When asked why he pursued editing, Pieter cited early trauma, “I had to change schools eight times growing up. When you’re always the new kid and your name is spelled ‘Pie-eater', humour is survival.” He once thought this would lead to a career as a stand up comedian, but he admits, “I’m not the type to suffer for my art, so stand-up comedy was out, and someone told me that in commercials they pay for extra leg room on flights and feed you lunch, which at 6’4 is very important to me because I have bad knees and I need to eat often”.

Now he is excited to bring that same energy to Uppercut LA. executive producer Mila Davis added, “We didn’t just hire a great editor. We hired someone who is smart, knows his audience and will take creative risks. His confidence and talent are exactly what we are looking for.”

He’s also a longtime fan of VFX and CG collaboration. “I like connecting with the VFX team early. It helps me figure out where I can push the shots and where we need to stick to the plan. I’ve worked with a lot of great folks over the years, going back a decade so at this point some of them are old pals. All of them still at least pretend to look happy when they see I’m cutting.”

When he’s not crafting viral comedy gold, he’s dreaming about cutting a Werner Herzog or Fran Lebowitz commercial, or reviving a long-dormant Tony Kaye feature.

Asked what keeps him going, Pieter deadpanned, “That moment when a client says ‘we’re going with your recco.’ That’s the real rush. Well…. there are other highs like this but they’re mostly illegal or involve having more kids so I’ll stick to trying to cut stuff people like.”

