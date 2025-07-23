Uppercut Promotes Lisa Sadek to Partner

​Uppercut has promoted Lisa Sadek to partner. Loud, loyal, and deeply invested in every single person on the team, Lisa has helped shape Uppercut’s identity from the early days.



Lisa joined the company seven years ago as a producer, stepping into a one location studio with big dreams and zero fluff. “I told myself I’d only take my next job that felt like somewhere I could stay and build something real,” she says. “Uppercut was it. There was chaos, sure, but the good kind. The kind that says, we’re gonna make something awesome together.”



Since then, Uppercut has exploded into a bi-coastal (and now multicity) operation with studios in NYC, LA, and ATL (and maybe more to come). Through it all, Lisa has been the team’s centre of gravity, making sure the culture stays as strong as the creative. “It’s easy to grow fast and lose your soul,” she says. “We’ve done the opposite, we scaled up and held onto what makes this place magic.”



She’s widely respected in the industry for her mentorship approach: honest, supportive, and totally hands on. “I don’t believe in busy work. If someone joins the team, they’re getting real responsibility and real support. I’ll cheer you on, I’ll challenge you, and I’ll make sure you know you’re never doing it alone.”



​Micah Scarpelli, founder and partner at Uppercut, puts it like this, “I don’t know exactly when it happened, it was so organic, but Lisa truly grew into my partner long before it became official. I started referring to her as my right hand. While I deeply value all the voices and talent within Uppercut, over the years, when I needed to sort out my own thoughts or make crucial decisions about the company’s future, Lisa became the person I turned to. She’s a trusted advisor, a steady leader, and now, officially a dedicated partner.”



As partner, Lisa and Uppercut are already looking ahead. “It’s like the early days of computers. We are pioneers in a whole new generation of creative tools, and my responsibility is to make sure we have the right team to move us forward, using these tools with intention to elevate creativity, not flatten it. Because if you don’t keep up, you get left behind.”



Her leadership motto? Low ego, high support. “I don’t need a pedestal, I need a phone. I’m right there on the ground with you, figuring things out, making the day work, and laughing our way through the madness because that’s what producers do, we handle the chaos so you don’t have to see it.”



And when she’s not doing all of the above, you’ll find Lisa on her farm in the woods, surrounded by her alpacas, goats, and chickens, living her absolute best life. “You’re all welcome to come frolic with me anytime,” she says with a smile on her face.



With Lisa now officially at the helm as partner, Uppercut enters its next chapter with a renewed sense of vision, heart, and leadership, powered by community, creativity, and a whole lot of hustle.

