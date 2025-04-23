EDITION
TRUCE
Production Company
Melbourne, Australia
https://truceproduction.co
hello@truceproduction.co
+61 3 9645 7512
Production Pitches Used to Be “Fair Fight”, Now They’re Burning Out Directors
15/07/2025
Aussies In Cannes Meet For Drinks At LBB & Friends Beach
18/06/2025
LBB, ACA, AWARD, and Truce Partner to Host Aussie Drinks at Cannes
14/04/2025
Director Angie Bird Joins Truce Production Co
18/03/2025
Young Filmmakers Shine in TAC’s Road Safety Film Competition
05/03/2025
The Directors: Melle Branson
31/01/2025
Truce Unveils Directing Duo BLNKiT
15/10/2024
An Ode to the Office Pup: Sneeze-Hating, Cheeseburger-Sniffing Dogs Who “Poop like T-Rexes”
18/09/2024
HoMie Creative and Truce Partner for Good
05/07/2024
HoMie Creative Partners with Truce on Industry-First Social Enterprise Production Studio
26/06/2024
Truce Lands in Sydney
11/06/2024
Meet the Next Generation of Producers
24/05/2024
