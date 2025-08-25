Melbourne Exhibition Aims to Get Queer Creative Talent Hired

Melbourne LGBTQIA+ advertising network Friends of Rhonda is inviting local industry leaders and tastemakers to ‘Queerxhibit’ -- a showcase of queer creative talent.

Queerxhibit is a collaboration between Friends of Rhonda and Truce Production, sponsored by creative agency indie Hellions and post-production house Puffin Post. The showcase of photography, illustration, film, multimedia, spoken word, and performance art will be hosted at Truce HQ in Collingwood on September 18th.

The exhibition showcases over 20 queer creatives, all of whom are available to work on commercial projects.

Queerxhibit will also mark the first time a Friends of Rhonda event will be open to those who don’t identify as LGBTQIA+, to help showcase queer talent to the wider industry.

Friends of Rhonda founder and ‘queer in chief’ Jules Stretch explained the importance of events like Queerxhibit.

“We work in an industry where your creative pursuits outside of work make you more attractive to hiring decision makers, and unique, diverse perspectives are essential to enriching commercial creativity,” they said.

“So often, queer people are living those rich, creative lives, so this new event is all about making those connections in an industry that’s built on networks, on who you know.

“Queerxhibit on September 18th will introduce the agency heavyweights of Melbourne to the amazing creative talent in the Friends of Rhonda network. We’re so grateful to Truce for working with us and supporting us in this ambitious project.

“Essentially this exhibition is all a shameless plug. An appeal to the industry to say ‘HIRE THESE QUEERS!’ because they could be the creative spark your projects are missing.”

​Tickets are still available for the event, with priority tickets accessible for queer people working in advertising.

Launched in January 2024, Friends of Rhonda is a networking hub for queer people in the Australian ad, design, and media industry. Friends of Rhonda holds regular meet-ups to facilitate network building, peer support, and social connection.

