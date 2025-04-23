EDITION
TMA
Creative Agency
Dallas, United States
https://wearetma.com/
roy.elvove@gmail.com
+1 9173055600
PART OF
News
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
The Business Imperative for Building Stronger Cultural Connections Across Generations
06/06/2025
From Culture Rot to Cultural Resonance: Building Brands That Endure
13/05/2025
Six Flags Entertainment Says ‘We’re Serious About Fun’ in New Spots
21/04/2025
The Most Marketable College Hoopsters
31/03/2025
Annual Super Poll Reveals Viewers Attitudes Towards Ads in the Big Game
13/01/2025
Strategy Changes at TMA, New Roles for David Matathia and Kathleen Colditz
03/12/2024
Community Coffee Spotlights Its Iconic Heritage to Celebrate 105-Year-Old History
28/11/2024
TMA Study Unveils How Well Brands Resonate in Culture
29/10/2024
Creepy Clown Terrorises Park Goers in Six Flags' Halloween Horror
02/10/2024
State Farm Salutes Exceptional Talent of Caitlin Clark in Spot from The Marketing Arm
22/03/2024
State Farm Football Campaign from TMA Features Patrick Mahomes, Coach Andy Reid and Travis Kelce
07/09/2023
