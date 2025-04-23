EDITION
The Public House
Advertising Agency
Dublin 8, Ireland
https://www.publichouse.ie/
kerrie.sweeney@publichouse.ie
-
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
The Virtues of Having a Short Attention Span
26/06/2025
Irish Cycling Campaign Gives Riders a New Identity
05/06/2025
The Upside of Down: Why Negative Ads Can Be Positively Brilliant
29/05/2025
The Public House Helps FBD Insurance Shine a Spotlight on Local Businesses with Creative Advertising Campaigns
23/05/2025
Unexpected Spud Figures Challenge Automatic Assumptions About the Irish
29/04/2025
The Public House Brings Readers Into the Fold in Belfast Telegraph Campaign
03/04/2025
Uprising: Neelanjan Sengupta’s Quest for Novelty
04/03/2025
The Public House's Cinematic Campaign Furthers Brand Development for FBD Insurance
10/02/2025
Our Obsession with Rational Advertising Is Completely Irrational
23/01/2025
NYPD Car Drives Through Dublin for EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum's Festive Campaign
10/12/2024
The Public House’s Latest Campaign Positions Carzone.ie as the Car Site for Car People
07/11/2024
48 Mobile Champions Value Seekers in Smug OOH Campaign
24/10/2024
